Related to this story

Most Popular

What LB77 does and does not do

What LB77 does and does not do

Last week the Unicameral held the first round of debate on LB77, a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

Seeds -- Before you're gone

Seeds -- Before you're gone

I don’t always remember dreams, but when I do, I typically remember the really poignant ones for a lifetime. That was the case, last week, whe…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio