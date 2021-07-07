Just Melanie -- No time wasted with talkin'

Hour after hour, they gave us our favorite staples from many decades and we diligently followed along, singing the words at the tops of our lungs. Then it was time to get completely blown away, as they closed out the night with a three-song encore of “Runaway,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

“Uh oh,” Jon said to the crowd, or maybe specifically to me, screaming with the others in the dark, “it’s 1984 again!”

And it was. Oh, it was 1984 and uh oh, I was 16. My sister-in-law and I danced and sang, screamed and shouted. Again, the roof of the Qwest Center nearly blew off.

After Jon and company said good-bye to us, we ran out into the dark, where the pouring rain couldn’t wash away our renewed youth. We newly-turned 16-year-olds continued to sing and yell about what we just witnessed. Our joints were spry, our skin was taut. There were no more wrinkles or aches or pains, as we all thought we’d just bathed in the waters of the fountain of youth.