Just Melanie -- My life through their eyes

Editor’s note: This column was written many years ago when these young ladies were about eight, nine years old. Today, they are teenagers. The writer thought it would be fun to revisit a sweet Christmas morning conversation with her nieces – back when they were just little youngins’.

Ever wonder what other people perceive you to be or how they think your life is or has been?

I have never much thought about it – because I am who I am, my life was and is what it is.

Until this past weekend.

I was sitting across the table from three of my favorite people.

As they sat there in their Christmas pajamas eating fruit and cereal, with their hair all wild from sleeping, we chatted.

These young ladies are my Wilkinson nieces – Payton, Jordan and Cynley. They’ve been on the planet less than nine years – so they’ve missed a few things that have been going on in my life.

But don’t be fooled by their numeric maturity – they are intuitive, observant and extremely inquisitive.