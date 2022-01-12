Just Melanie -- My feet are confused

I’d say I’m chronically impatient.

I’m currently fantasizing about what it will be like to unzip these horrible heat-filled contraptions, slide my dry, scaly skin over the lining and rip those stretched-out socks from my unpedicured appendages.

I just stuck a pencil down the back of the left one to allow some air into the thick tube sock that is sucking the life out of me.

We’re good enough friends here at the newspaper that I could probably take all of it off and no one would care. Then again, there really aren’t many people in this newspaper building any longer so I’m not sure anyone would be around to even notice.

So I’m stuck in my boots for now, in the morning hours – and I’ll probably have sandals on before the sun sets because it’s supposed to really warm up later. Maybe I’ll put on flip flops -- oh, the thrill of that piece of plastic between my toes and the thin, non-supportive of plastic beneath my arch!

Oh now, someone just said a cold front is supposed to move in again later this week. God only knows what tomorrow may bring, in this weird, wacky winter weather that seems to be a new normal to go with all the other weird new normals these days.