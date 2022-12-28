Just Melanie -- More than we could have imagined

My family was part of a community called "St. John's." There were dozens of big Catholic families who lived in the rural area. We didn't have a town — but we did have a church. It sat out in the middle of nowhere, with its members having Antelope, Holt and Wheeler County addresses.

It seemed like everything centered around being part of the St. John's family -- Catechism every Wednesday; Masses on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings; fundraising breakfasts; summer picnics; Christmas plays; biweekly meetings of the group called the Christian Mothers; and so much more.

This little country church seated more than it looked like it could — and we all had our designated family spots where everyone routinely sat. Each pew was somehow self-labeled to belong to a certain clan.

There was the "cry room," where my mother spent most of her time with the little ones. There was the upstairs choir area where Tommy Kimes would bang out hymns on the old organ. In front, there was the small altar. In the basement was the old kitchen, where we ate runny scrambled eggs and Little Smokies. And on the west side of the church — with only outdoor entrances — were the bathrooms.

St. John's was a quiet place for reflection — I never remember the doors being locked. At any time, day or night, we could walk right in . . . to practice music for Sunday, vacuum when it was our turn or deliver a Jello salad for the next day's funeral. It was a haven for me, later in life, as I would sometimes just stop in if I was having a bad day.

But when I was a child, and Christmas was nearing, it was a magical place. At the front of the church was the most beautiful Nativity scene I've seen. Each year, someone brought in real evergreens — a lot of them — and created an incredible arrangement to simulate a forest. They hung hundreds of blue lights among the branches, creating an angelic haze.

A local carpenter made a large rustic stable with a thatch-like roof. There was real straw which made me sneeze. Nestled in the straw were impeccable, incredibly-detailed figurines — shepherds, sheep, donkeys, cattle. Near the empty wooden manger knelt Mary and Joseph. Beautiful angels, with ivory skin and brilliant, sparkly gowns, were suspended in the branches — carrying harps and singing.

I remember how on Christmas Eve — after we ate our traditional frozen pizza and opened presents — we would climb in the van, look at lights, keep an eye out for Santa and make our way down the country roads to St. John's. I remember seeing the lights of the vehicles pulling in from all four directions and asking the neighbor kids what they got for Christmas. It seemed like we were all wearing new coats, courtesy of the folks.

Everyone would file into our self-designated pews and Tommy would start belting out "Silent Night." Mom would whisper to us to make sure to look at the Nativity scene — holding up the little ones so they could see. It was so beautiful, it would just take your breath away.

The priest would talk briefly about how we were waiting for the Baby Jesus to arrive — which wouldn't happen until it turned Dec. 25. I remember thinking I couldn't wait. My siblings and I would beg Mom and Dad to take us up front, so we could get a closer look. But they'd always tell us we had to wait until the next morning. Then, they said, Baby Jesus would be in the manger and everything would be complete.

Oh, the anticipation. In the morning, although the sun was up, we noticed how the church was dimmed to enhance the blue radiating from the front. And after all the verses of "Joy to the World" were sung, we patiently waited in our pew for our turn to go up front.

Finally, it would become time for the Mueller kids to get our first look. Sure, I'd seen it annually for all of my nine or 10 years, but it was like the first time every Christmas morning. We bigger kids would hold up the little ones and we'd stare in silence.

"Wowwww . . ." we'd sigh.

It was more than we could have ever imagined.

And the flood of whispered questions would come next: "Mom, do you see the halter around the donkey's neck, is it like the ones we use in 4-H? Do you see the little blanket Jesus is wrapped in? Do you see Joseph's sandals, why would you wear sandals in the winter time? Do you see the cow in the back, it looks like one of Grandpa's Herfords. Dad, why don't they have a Holstein in the stable? Who milked the cow if the shepherds were busy watching the sheep? (You have to remember we milked cows for a living). Why is Mary's dress blue? Doesn't Jesus have a pillow?"

They'd quietly answer our questions, as we stared at the miraculous display commemorating Jesus' birth. And from where I stood, pretty low to the ground, I could look up into those tall trees filled with lights and be amazed how the angels could fly.

I remember we always turned around and looked one more time, before we left church for Grandma's house.

It was always worth the wait. To wait and wait for Jesus to come and when he got there, it was more than any of us could have imagined.

Yes, waiting for Jesus to come. I'm sure it will be more than any of us can imagine.