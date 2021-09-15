Just Melanie -- More than just a stinky pile

This was also the time we started to reap the benefits of all that summer work — canning, cleaning chickens, feeding the steer. With the deepfreezes filled and the cellar full of jars, there was plenty of food to feed all those hungry workers. So each morning, the regiment was the same — take meat out of the freezer, send one of the bawling siblings into the cellar for some canned corn and apples (for pies) and pounds of potatoes from the bin.

Then, while the younger ones pretended to clean our tiny little house, I cooked. While I got acquainted with Charlie Gibson and Joan Lunden on "Good Morning America," I baked pies with recipes from my 4-H cookbook, and followed Mom's written instructions for the menus of the day. Then about 10 a.m., her tractor and wagon would fly into the yard to check on the status of everything — they had to eat at noon, you know. And she had no choice but to stop by — these were the days before cell phones.

My goal was to have everything under control by the time she arrived — have all the skinned knees bandaged, the crying stopped, the bikes off the sidewalk, the pies sitting on the dishwasher and the chicken ready to fry. My sister, Nancy, would be standing on a folding chair, peeling potatoes over the sink, and the younger ones would be in the "play room" with their dolls.