Just Melanie -- Lessons from Italy, learned in Mexico

Our pool-side waiter/bartender, Fortunado, frequented the ladies’ location as they were obviously quite fond of Mojitos . . . with extra limes.

That day, I simply observed these women who were so accustomed to each other that one would hand a tissue to the other before she sneezed.

The next day, we all found ourselves in the same places for a leisurely regimen of sun, sand, spirits and sleep.

As I settled in for a relaxing day, I was shocked when I realized the women were gesturing for me to “Vieni qui,” (aka “come here,” I learned later). I worried they noticed I had been watching them like a weird person.

So I got up from my chair to see what these intriguing people wanted of me.

Although we spoke different languages, it was determined they wanted me to take a picture of them . . . of course, I obliged.

Then they wanted me to shoot them one at a time so they would each have a solo portrait. In my head, I laughed that I could just take one photo of one person . . . because they probably couldn’t have determined who was who either.

And that’s when our little friendship began.