Just Melanie -- Just me, in my green shirt with black stripes and big sleeves

The county fair carried on and I had hope in my heart that Saturday night would not be a complete disaster.

But oh, when Saturday afternoon rolled around, so did the upset stomach and feeling of panic that came like a volcano that had to be tampered down so no one else would know.

The summer evening soon turned to dusk and I could hear a sound check happening down by the tennis courts. All I wanted to do was go to the carnival with my siblings and a few younger friends. But there were two girls, my age, who insisted it was our time to join the older version of life. At least I had them, I reasoned.

My mom did her best to do my hair and I put on that green shirt with the black stripes and big sleeves. As I put it on in the public restroom next to the livestock barns, I almost convinced myself the shirt would be like Super Man’s cape, giving me special powers to overcome the stress and somehow seem like I belonged at that dang teen dance.

As my two little 4-H friends and I walked across the bridge to the other side of the fairgrounds/park, I felt like I was walking to the doctor’s office for a tetanus shot or to the dentist to have my braces tightened or to the cattle chutes to help dad castrate bull calves. Every step toward those tennis courts was filled with dread.