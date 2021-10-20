Just Melanie -- Just a band of Halloween Hobos

I continue to marvel at the parents who so ingeniously come up with spectacular costumes for their children every year on Halloween.

They take regular household items and create personas for the little ones in which they can be anything — salt and pepper shakers, little bugs, rabbits, even take-out Chinese food . . . and of course, princesses and superheroes.

How these transformations take place — well, that’s beyond me. These parents have to be creative individuals to pull it off and kudos are well deserved.

My mother must have been an imaginative person because she had seven kids that to be duded up each year and taken through the neighborhood to trick-or-treat. We didn’t have money trees growing in the back yard, so she would take all available materials and make a whole bunch out of nothing.