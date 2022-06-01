Just Melanie -- I'm actually a bad Nebraskan

Yesterday, as the governor and his wife unveiled the new Nebraska license plate, I stared at its uniqueness after its meaning was explained. Nebraska is artistic. Nebraskans have long expressed heritage and grit. I guess I just stopped and thought about what makes Nebraska special.

I’m well-versed in the Nebraska traditions of the state fair, Husker football games, the regimen of harvest season, tornado-related protocol and the uses of Dorothy Lynch.

I grew up going to the state’s only remaining original movie drive-in (located in Neligh); the incredible Ash Fall Fossil Beds are just north of where I was raised; and I know what a steak is supposed to taste like.

I’ve witnessed Milligan’s June Jubilee; I’ve sat on the beaches of Branched Oak and Johnson Lakes; I’ve failed at waterskiing at Calamus; I dined at the first Valentino’s restaurant; and I’ve walked through the hallowed halls of Nebraska’s acclaimed capitol building.

I’ve worn green in O’Neill; donned patriotic colors in Seward; and had plenty of red Kool-Aid mustaches as a child (thanks, Hastings).

As a 4-Her, I ate a sandwich in the back yard of the governor’s mansion; I hiked through the trees at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey; I’ve been in a canoe on the Niobrara River; and I’ve floated on an inner-tube at Long Pine.

Yes, I’ve experienced many wonderful things that only Nebraska can provide and I always thought I had thoroughly felt the pulse of our interesting and varied state.

I think I know what it is to be a Nebraskan.

But the longer I think about it, the more I realize I’m actually a bad Nebraskan.

Why? I’ve still never seen some of our state’s most amazing sites.

I’ve always been intrigued about the pioneers’ trek across our country and through our state. Yet, I’m ashamed to say I’ve never actually seen one rut the covered wagons whittled into the plains. I know there are tourist areas where these can still amazingly be seen, but I’ve never bothered to travel there.

Also tied to the epic pioneer journey is the breath-taking and majestic natural landmark of Chimney Rock. I’ve always been intrigued by the photographs of this amazing wonder in the western part of our state. But have I ever actually driven there to see it firsthand? Incredibly, no. I think this should be a major goal to fulfill as a Nebraskan. According to stories I’ve read, natural erosion has caused the big rock to shrink over time – I better hurry before it disappears. It’s already been there for 24-25 million years, it’s time for me to make an effort.

Another destination I’ve never seen – well, I’ve driven under it – is the Great Platte River Road Archway at Kearney. This amazing museum over the interstate has played host to many visitors, even dignitaries and a sitting U.S. president. But has it ever lured me in? No. Why? Simply because I’ve never taken the time.

I’ve never seen the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte, the Indian Cave State Park on the banks of the Missouri River, the Strategic Air and Space Museum or the oddly intriguing Carhenge situation by Alliance.

And I’m most ashamed to admit that I’ve never witnessed one of the greatest natural phenomenons Nebraska has to offer . . . the migration of the Sandhill Cranes. We don’t need a Jurassic Park – we already have a real one as this global movement has continued since prehistoric times.

It’s just right down the road from me each spring. It’s just to the west.

Those who have witnessed it, especially in the early morning hours, have proclaimed witness to its awe-inspiring beauty. The sheer numbers are mind boggling, I’m told.

And the mysterious biology of it all is just incredible to me.

The sin of it all is that I haven’t made the quick trip to see them – yet, those cranes (and tens of thousands of other birds) travel thousands of miles to be in our back yard early each year.

Until I have these experiences, I really can’t say I’ve seen all our state has to offer or that I’ve had all the unique experiences our little “fly-over” state can give us.

Until that list is achieved, I’m guess I’m just a bad Nebraskan. Maybe it’s time to make time to correct my status. It might take me a decade or so, but maybe it would be worth the time.

