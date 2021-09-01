Just Melanie -- How do you know when it's love? Bob and Tex do now

Yes, they had spoken a couple of times and I guess even “hung out” a little bit.

“I really like him,” she said, almost nervously and oddly evasive. “That’s all I’m going to say right now.”

A few weeks later, a friend of hers (who also works with us) provided me information that Bob and the “wrestling guy” had gone on a few dates, and her son loved him.

When I finally got to question Bob alone, pleading for details, she said yes, they were sort of dating. But she didn’t want to call it anything yet . . . he seemed to be too good to be true.

A little time went on and one day, Bob said they were a couple. It was time for him to meet me and my husband, I insisted, to see if he passed the test.

The day we met him, he was introduced as Dallas. He made eye contact with my husband and firmly shook his hand – something a past boyfriend had woefully neglected to do. He passed the test with flying colors as he was engaging, funny, thoughtful, respectful, gentle and manly all at the same time.

We chatted about his past, where he came from, how he moved to York County for work . . .

What kind of work does he do, I asked (because inquisitions are what I master).