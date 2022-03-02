Just Melanie -- Having the Nebraska Experience

Tuesday, March 1, was Nebraska’s 155th birthday.

I heard on the radio, periodically throughout the day, newscasters trying to stump each other with trivia questions about our state’s history. It actually surprised me that some of them really didn’t know much at all, even though they claimed this is their home state.

Growing up in Nebraska, while having benign, take-for-granted feelings about our flat land and highly diverse weather patterns, I was always enthralled with how this state came to be in the first place. I always wondered about the tough people who populated these plains and was curious about corners of the state I hadn’t seen (which was and unfortunately still is most of it).

But thankfully, our schools are dedicated to giving fourth graders The Nebraska Experience.

Do you remember your fourth grade field trip to the capitol building? I sure do. That, to me, really wasn’t just a field trip. It wasn’t just a history lesson, either. It gave a farm kid a chance to see things my folks wouldn’t have ever had time to show me.

I was totally in awe of our beautiful and iconic architectural gem. I probably used up four rolls of 24-exposure film as I and a group of other fourth graders walked the halls and learned about Nebraska’s history.

I remember marveling at the impressive room where legislation is debated and laws are created.

I remember wondering how on earth artists created the marble floor mosaic in the center of the rotunda.

And thinking about the really important people that stood out in our state’s history . . . so important that their likenesses are perpetually displayed so we don’t forget about their contributions.

Oh, and that elevator ride to the top . . . the view once we arrived was fantastic. I didn’t have a full blown fear of heights at that point in my life. Maybe I did . . . I was just too enthralled to care.

Did you get to tour the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln? We sure did. As if our morning tour of the capitol building wasn’t enlightening enough, the next stop was more than I could have imagined.

I’ve loved history since I was a little kid, so I was just blown away by the many exhibits and the incredible stories about how this state was transformed from a prairie to what it is today.

I loved learning about how the Native Americans lived and their traditions, long before our ancestors arrived.

The story of the pioneers has always intrigued me as I marvel at their true grit and determination. I think it was that fourth grade field trip that jump-started my fascination . . . which led to reading lots of books on the subject and studying on my own free will.

In other words, those field trips were so significant when I was a fourth grader that I believe they inspired me to want to educate myself more. And it fostered a lifelong appreciation for the state we call home, as well as a counter of the false claim this area of the world is and has been boring.

As a fourth grader, I was also gifted with a field trip to the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island. I loved literally seeing and experiencing the way people lived in the old days . . . which I think is important for kids so they appreciate how those before us persevered, how they worked so hard and how we should appreciate 155 years of innovation.

The fourth grade field trips are valuable experiences at an important time in a student’s educational life. They are of great value. They are more than just a day without regular classes.

It made a great impression on me. It was so important to see with my own eyes what we had been studying that whole year in our yellow Nebraska social studies book.

A few years ago, an initiative was introduced by Governor Pete Ricketts that helped schools underwrite these fourth grade tours.

He said in a statement, at that time, “Fourth grade in Nebraska is such a special time. It’s when children learn about our state’s rich history. We want to ensure that during our state’s sesquicentennial, as many fourth graders as possible have the opportunity to get out of the classroom and see what they are learning about in their textbooks.”

First Lady Susanne Shore added, “The Nebraska Experience will certainly help bring history to life for Nebraska’s fourth graders, but we believe it will also illustrate that they live in a truly amazing place. We want to build on the pride they already have for being Nebraskans and encourage them to stay here and help write the next chapter of our state’s history.”

Writing this has suddenly prompted a thought. You know, the fourth grade was a long time ago. Maybe it’s time to get out there and revisit those places . . . and be inspired to learn all over again.

Maybe it’s time to have The Nebraska Experience.

