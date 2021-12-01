Just Melanie -- Hall and Oates, blue skates and me

I don’t care what they were or are classified as – I called them heaven.

I just remember rare occasions of being alone, all alone, with just Hall and Oates’ evolving hits and an entire album of Donna Summers’ disco music.

I pretended I was someone famous and dangerously talented. I tried tricks that sometimes worked . . . most of them didn’t because they would end in catastrophic falls after hitting a stray piece of gravel.

But whether I skinned my knees or twisted my ankles, roller skating in that garage was the greatest joy.

Of course, I would have to back the old conversion van out of the garage first. For whatever reason, my mother trusted me to do that, despite my age . . . warning that if I wrecked it, there would be hell to pay. But the few minutes of stress to get that dang thing moved was worth the next hour of skating bliss.

So was all the sweeping . . . I didn’t care that I would need to get a broom and clean off the surface first. That task probably took longer than the actual skating, but it didn’t matter.