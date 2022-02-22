Just Melanie -- Gully guilt was worse than a slap on the back side

Mid-February and early March always bring back a particular memory that is so vivid, I can smell it, hear it.

I still get a stomach ache. I still feel the guilt.

Spring was the only time a “river” ran through my family’s farm. When the water arrived, we knew winter was over. It was properly called The Gully. It wasn’t fed by a spring. It certainly wasn’t a creek or a river by any measure. It was this strange indention in our land created by natural drainage.

It was about six feet deep, about 10 feet wide and it snaked through the pastureland. Normally, it was just a place where marijuana naturally grew and we fell when herding the cows up to milk.

But in the spring, it was our own rushing river. The snow that accumulated on the hills over the winter would melt, resulting in the burst of flowing water.

I remember below zero temperatures that preserved all that pristine snow for months – only to turn to water as soon as the degrees increased.

When it was finally warm – we could hear the water running. And of course, we were drawn to it.

“Don’t you even think about going down to The Gully,” our mother ordered.

“I’ll spank all your butts,” Dad promised.

“He can use my belt,” Grandpa Andy offered.

“You will fall in and drown,” Grandma Onie warned.

And thereby our intrigue grew. Just by telling us to stay away from the rushing water, we were compelled to run toward it.

As soon as the adults became preoccupied with work, we put on our overshoes and against all warning headed to The Gully.

The water rushed through the space and my brother and I stood along the side, amazed at our river. We were well aware of the dangers of this forbidden spring event, but we couldn’t help ourselves. We’d get as close to the edge of the water as possible, throw sticks in to watch them be quickly washed away.

I remember inching closer to the rushing water. As I poked my stick in to test the depth, I lost my footing and found myself falling into the raging ice water.

It took my breath away and all I could hear were the promises that if we fell into The Gully, the Grim Reaper would be on his way.

I struggled to climb out of the water, but my feet were instantly numb. The terror of it all was more than I could bear, as I pictured myself helplessly flopping in the raging waters more than a mile – flying past the calves and the buildings and no one would be able to save me. I would surely be thrown toward the big culvert and be stabbed to death by the barbed wire fence – if I hadn’t already found my demise under water.

I remember hearing my little brother crying out to me, also terrorized because of the warnings of sure death.

I dug my hands into the cold, hard edge of The Gully and tried to claw my way out of the water. But I just slipped back in.

I grew exhausted and even more panicked . . . until I realized that the water was only a few feet deep. Once I calmed down, my brain told me to grab onto the dead, yet sturdy, marijuana plants to hoist myself out of the icy hell.

Eventually, I pulled myself back onto dry ground and crawled away from the edge of The Gully. My brother had cold tears on his cheeks . . . I assured him that I was fine.

Then alternative terrorizing thoughts entered my brain. Sure, I saved myself from drowning or being mangled -- but now I faced a whole new set of problems.

How on earth would I keep from getting a spanking because the soaking wet clothes were a tell-all sign that I had gone against all adult commands. I did exactly what they told me not to do – and the next set of circumstances was surely going to be worse than the first.

My brother suggested that if we ran really fast, maybe we could get to the house before our mother. I agreed – but running that distance in soaking wet corduroy bell bottom pants is no easy task.

Our cheeks were flush from the cool air, yet I was burning up inside from sheer fear. Mom wasn’t home yet, so I ran to my room and stripped off all the wet clothes. I put on a different outfit . . . and that’s when I heard the pickup pull into the yard. My mother was home and the jig was about to be up.

I shoved my soaking wet clothes into a pillowcase and stuck the whole dripping mess under the bed.

Knowing she’d notice I changed clothes, I grabbed a snowsuit and stuck all of my little kid body into it. I was sweating because it was obviously hot – but that heat was much better than a certain sting on the buttocks.

I prayed for forgiveness and for my mother to not look under my bed. I silently started penance prayers regarding the sinful lies I was about to tell and still asked God to help me out “just this one time.”

I tried to slip out the back door without being noticed but to no avail. She asked me if I was cold because of the snow suit. I said it was a little chilly while we were playing outside.

“Glad spring is finally here. And listen to The Gully – all that water is really running fast today,” Mom said.

Yes, Mom, it was, I thought and shuddered.

I waited to be caught, to be questioned. Fortunately for me, at that moment, a sibling fell and skinned a knee. Thankfully, the bleeding and crying made me invisible.

When Mom left the house the next morning, I grabbed my soaking wet clothes and ran to the washing machine. Just as I closed the lid, Mom returned.

“Well, look at you, doing laundry,” she said. “You know, you are a good kid.”

I asked God to forgive me as I let her think I was a good kid, not a naughty little snot who had been nearly swept away.

I kept my mouth shut, but the guilt gave me a stomach ache.

Each spring after that, I snuck a few peeks at The Gully but I never went close to it again. Just looking at it made me feel nauseous. I wished I had just owned up and gotten the spankin.’

Lesson learned -- gully guilt was way worse than a slap on the back side.

