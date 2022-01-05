Just Melanie -- Growing another jungle . . . with maybe some hindsight

It also allows me to believe – just for a bit – that I am a great horticulturist and my yard will be the location of the Garden of Eden. While I know that will likely not be the case, the catalog prompts me into exploring new options and experiments.

Three years ago, I tried the giant Russian sunflowers and they were incredible. Yes, they grew to about 14 feet tall and were covered with giant blooms (up and down the stalks, not just at the top). They were amazing . . . until they were attacked by squirrels while I was away at the state fair. The little creatures actually stripped every single sunflower seed out of the heads and trampled down the plants. That in itself was something to see, according to eye witness testimony from a neighbor.

I’ve tried some mysterious peppers that were supposed to grow really long and curl. Some plants grew – nothing else happened.

There was the “mystery box” of mixed seeds that I dumped in a little patch. The problem was that I didn’t know the difference between the intended plants (because I had never seen them before/had no idea what I was looking for) and weeds. Let’s just say the mystery was more than I could muster . . . and there was no result because I just pulled everything out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}