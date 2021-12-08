Just Melanie -- Great holiday giveaways

My personal favorite giveaway of all time . . . all time . . . was the Bank of Elgin steak knife. Over the years, we acquired a good number of these amazing knives with black plastic handles. We were given them for Christmas presents, at community functions . . . you name it, there always seemed to be a Bank of Elgin knife in the mix. Add to that the benefit of having grandparents-in-law who cleaned the bank and were given a multitude of knives each year . . . we amassed quite a collection. Matter of fact, in my house, there exists no other cutlery of any kind (with the exception of two butcher knives), to this day. Sure, some of the handles have melted because they were too close to the stove. Sure, some of the writing has worn off because they are 30-some years old. Sure, I had a few blades break free from their handles – but I found a trick for how to Super Glue them back on. Never will I ever need another type of knife in my house . . . as they cut meat like a dream, slice vegetables with precision, move through bread with ease without crushing or crumbing. Amazingly, after decades, they are not dull and I have never, not once, sharpened them. Yes, the Bank of Elgin knives are an anomaly of nature . . . and they were completely free of charge.