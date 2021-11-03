Just Melanie -- Good God, the gourds!

Then, I decided enough was enough with the jungle of vines in my own yard – I wanted another month of tomatoes out of the year, so it was time to go in before they killed everything in the garden. My friend, Treva, helped me one fall morning – after an hour, we filled a van with all those little gourds and transported them to other destinations.

Then, Jim announced it was time to find out what on earth was happening at his place – it was time to clear everything out. So I went to the farm west of town with a posse – Lorinda, Michaela and Janelle joined me right after school and brought along their kids (numbering five). We needed the kids because the young ones would think it was fun. Jim provided a trailer on the north side of the monstrous patch, as well as advice from his golf cart as he drove around the perimeter.

The patch was so big it even grew into the trees on the west side of his property and down into the creek! I don’t know if deer and beaver like to eat pumpkins and gourds, but if they do, I’m sure they’ve been having a feast on things we couldn’t reach.

We attacked the patch from all sides and pulled vines as we went along because the whole thing was going to get mowed off anyway. I relished each and every box, wheelbarrow and laundry basket that was carried to the trailer. Well, for the first hour.