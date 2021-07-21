Just Melanie -- Glad I'm not 10 anymore

Then, on top of all that, she had to always haul buckets of sloppy joes and all kinds of other food she didn’t have time to make . . . which would be sold in the concession stand when our 4-H group took its turn.

Uhh. Makes me tired thinking about it. Throw in the typically hot August weather and the fact my mother was usually pregnant and swollen . . . a 4-H nightmare.

After weeks of tears and frustration, the day would finally come to wrap things up and haul them into town. I remember, even at 10, second guessing myself . . . were the tomatoes the same size?

Was my dashiki trim on straight?

Were all the halters and combs and styling paraphernalia in the show box?

We’d stand in line with the other 4-Hers, anxiously waiting to enter our goods . . . just to be judged by invisible adults who would leave either gracious or critical comments behind, along with a corresponding ribbon for all to see.

If you were good, everyone knew you were a success! And if your stuff was a mess, everyone knew you were a failure.

After we crossed the line of no return, I’d sigh because while apprehensive, it was too late to change anything even if I wanted to.