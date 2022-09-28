Just Melanie -- Generations of knowledge and experience

Through my time in this industry, I’ve often marveled at the talents of the in-house mentors.

I admired Hub Foster’s wit and writing ability – he was exactly 50 years my senior and I yearned for his legendary knowledge and skill.

I’ve been honored to work with journalistic greats Greg Awtry and Steve Moseley. Greg could write an editorial, express an educated opinion like no other. Moseley is such a photographer, he could take a photo of a piece of stale bread and it’s suddenly art, while also writing with such unique vocabulary the reader is sucked into the story or column. And they’ve both treated me like a daughter along the way, in a nurturing yet respectful sort of way.

When I was really wet behind the ears, I admired people like Sandi Clarkson and Sid Charf – I watched them with awe at the Neligh News and Leader, where it seemed they could do anything and everything in the world of the newspaper. They could write about all topics, roll camera film in the dark room faster than the speed of light (if there had been light) and paste up a newspaper with precision and expertise.

All I wanted was to learn from all of them. I noticed the way Sid easily handled the angry people, the way Sandi could multi-task, the way Hub continued his craft well into his 90s, how Greg could communicate both sides of controversy and the way Moseley could be (and can be), well, just all things Moseley.

I remember my eyes lighting up when they talked of their experiences, hanging on their written words and hoping someday – maybe – someone would see my experience as valuable as theirs.

We all just go through life and do our jobs – over and over and over again. We don’t realize we are accruing experience and knowledge – and hopefully some talent along the way. We also don’t realize that younger generations, like we did, are watching and soaking it in.

I’ve had the great benefit of working with many wonderful young writers. They are all unique, they have all possessed great promise and innate ability. Right now, I have the fantastic fortune of working with an incredible young talent named Naomy Snider. She’s young enough to be my daughter, although her age isn’t apparent to me. She’s professionally mature and has a natural writing ability I truly respect. She has a perspective that’s of great value – she’s from here, she understands her home county, she knows the people. She writes like she talks, believes in what she does. She always shows up, she always works hard and reliability is her middle name. And most of all, she really, really, really cares.

As we’ve worked together since she graduated from Concordia (thank God that momentous day finally came), I’ve heard myself saying things I’d heard many years earlier from my legendary mentors. I didn’t even realize I’d remembered those words or ideas – that’s when it came to me that their guidance had just soaked in, and now was regenerating as I passed along their experiences (as well as my own) to another starting out in the business.

And I began to think about all the young ones who have been with me in the YNT building over the years – Maegan, Stephanie, Candace, Rachael, Jenni, Violet, Kerry, Jonathan, Chrystal, Saylor, Callie, Hal, Ryan and more.

While some of them spent part of their time here as interns, others became staff writers who mustered out several years before it was their time to move on.

While it was my job to foster their abilities and guide them along through their first writing positions, I have also been a beneficiary. The young ones bring technological knowledge, which is priceless. They also bring fresh perspectives, sometimes unique attitudes and a thirst for understanding . . . which us older ones need, in order to not go stale.

The other day, I saw Naomy’s eyes sparkle while she talked about an interview she did . . . I remember that feeling.

I heard excitement in her voice as she finished a story she’d been itching to do for many weeks.

I appreciated her sincere appreciation for help she received from officials as she wrote about trickier subjects.

I felt her optimism lift me up as she proclaimed we were going to have “good vibes only.”

It’s amazing how the generations of knowledge fall from one group down to the other and to the other and to the other. It’s a relay race of sorts – and it’s our job to pass that baton down to stronger runners. They can move faster than us older folk . . . but we have learned how to have a tougher grip and eye on the finish line.

It’s our responsibility to hang on to what we learned from those before us, remember to love our positions in life so we don’t lose that zest and then pass it along to those coming up behind us.

I hope I passed along some sort of encouragement to my kids in the past . . . and I hope I never drop the baton with the kids now and in the future.