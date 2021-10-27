Just Melanie -- Examining October 28

The day of October 28 has always meant one thing to me . . . getting older.

It’s not necessarily my favorite 24-hour period of time, but I do find it interesting that on one particular day people act like they appreciate the fact you exist.

So I guess that’s a good thing about a birthday.

I started thinking about the history of this day and thought I’d check to see if October 28 means anything else in the big scope of things.

Who do I share birthdays with, as far as famous people? Well, two I know of for sure are smarter than me – Bill Gates – and slightly more attractive than myself – Julia Roberts.

Another famous person sharing my birthday is probably more feminine than me – Caitlyn Jenner (who used to be known as U.S. Olympic Champion/Legend Bruce Jenner and the head of the Kardashian/Jenner family).

Another birthday mate who is somewhat more musical than me is country music star Brad Paisley.

And did I mention I used to share a birthday with the late great Charlie Daniels? That must explain my love of some good fiddle music.