Just Melanie -- Creating change, affecting community while being a gentleman

When topics were murky and uncomfortable, Cy would simply say it was time for him “to play devil’s advocate so we can have more discussion.” Council members would chuckle because that’s how Cy told them it was time to stop skirting around the controversy and handle the topic head on.

After lively conversation, he would simply ask, “Has everyone spoke their peace?” and make the motion.

He never yelled, he never was aggressive. He just calmly asked questions to promote the conversation and worked to find resolve.

In other words, he was a true gentleman.

Don’t get me wrong, he was steadfast in what he believed and staunchly defended what he felt were the right things to do for the City of York. But he was always willing to hear different opinions and consider the other side of an argument. He opened the door for debate, when it would have been easier to shut it down.

I’ve been sitting in my press chair in the council chambers for more than 20 years now and I’ve seen all kinds of personalities come and go. What I remember about Cy’s time on the council and the planning commission is that he was there to serve. He truly wanted to see York grow and its citizens thrive.