Just Melanie -- Catholics don't rain dance

“Oh, kids, that’s just Grandma,” she said. “You didn’t do anything wrong. Matter of fact, why don’t you come outside and show us your rain dance?”

“Yeah, heck, it might even work,” my father joked, as he took off his dirty shirt and sat on the front steps while the sun went down.

We put our feather hats back on, Steve started drumming and we started dancing. We did our routine perfectly . . . better than we’d ever done it before. The little kids clapped at the end and we took a bow.

“Man, if the Lord doesn’t make it rain after that . . .” my dad said, laughing.

We went to bed, relieved that we still had a chance of getting into heaven. The parents led us in our nighttime prayers . . . we thanked God for each other, prayed for Grandma Onie and of course, asked for rain.

The next day, the clouds were a little darker. Dad kept moving pipe — he’d seen the teasing from the sky before and didn’t think it would amount to anything. Later, we headed to the pasture, to bring the cows in for milking. As we walked behind the herd we heard some unfamiliar rumbling in the heavens. Dad just winked at us.

“If it actually rains, heck, I’ll do the dance with you,” he said.