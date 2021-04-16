Just Melanie -- Can't fool bunnies or kids

Moms, aunts, grandmas mean to do the best for the kids in their lives. They want them to witness the great things in life.

They want to point out the random, sweet, drama-free moments that just happen along.

"Look at all the leaves on the ground!" they tell their little ones, inviting them to jump in the piles.

"What a pretty sunset," they say, pointing at all the colors in the sky.

Or, "Look, kids, at all the bunny rabbits on the side of the road!"

A family gathering on Easter reminded me of an evening – many, many years ago, when my Wilkinson nieces were just little girls.

I was riding with my sister-in-law, Jodi; her pigtailed little girls, Sydney and Paige; and mother-in-law, Tarri. We were off to have a girls' night out. It was a lovely summer evening in Lincoln, the sun was still up — there was plenty of light to see we were approaching a big bunch of furry, happy little rabbits curiously nestled in the soft grass, near the sidewalk.

Jodi slowed the minivan, so everyone could get a good look as we passed them.

"Look girls, look!" their mother exclaimed from the driver's seat. "They are so cute! Can you see them all?"