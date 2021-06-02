Just Melanie -- Bring on the tomatillos

So I did as Lupe commanded. I was especially good at the “pay no attention” part.

They are not fond of great amounts of water, so I could neglect them all I wanted.

I watched as the plants grew quite tall – and then runners expanded throughout the entire edge of the garden.

Amazingly, little tomatillos started to form on the branches . . . looking like little berries at first. Eventually they evolved into exactly what I was looking for . . . husks and all.

We indulged on tomatillo dishes that fall.

When my plants didn’t voluntarily come up the next spring and Lupe’s wild patch was removed from her yard, I realized I would have to buy plants or seeds. Therein was the problem . . . they just aren’t as available here as other vegetables because they aren’t so widely popular or even recognized.

I had lamented to my friends, Todd Kirshenbaum and Bob Sautter, how I was having a tough time finding plants or seeds and the tomatillo experiment was probably dead. I also enlisted them to keep their eyes open and let me know if they ever ran across such a thing in their travels.