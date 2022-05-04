Just Melanie -- Being the outsider

At this time of year, we YNT people are busy with all the news that comes with the end of the school year – graduation, scholarships, banquets, awards, etc.

It got my mind wandering back to my old school days and I smile as I think about being so excited to return to the one-room schoolhouse I shared with my siblings and a few neighbor kids.

But I still get a stomachache when I think about the worst back-to-school experience of my life. It was the year I was the outsider.

Back then, there were two classes of people: the town kids and the farm kids. I was part of the latter.

The farm kids, who went to “farm school,” as our cityish counterparts said, were the ones who went to those secluded rural schools from Kindergarten to eighth grade and then were expected to suddenly go to some strange place for high school.

Country school parents had the option of sending their kids anywhere they wanted — so we were often split up and sent out on our own.

While I had friends heading for Clearwater, Ewing and Neligh, my parents opted for Elgin. As the oldest in the family, I had no sibling to rely on. I knew absolutely no one in the entire district.

As a farm school kid, I knew very little about fashion, makeup, boys.

I could make a meal for 20 people, feed 40 bucket calves, can tomatoes, raise a patch of marigolds and move towline pipe through a cornfield . . . but I didn’t know much (or much care) about applying mascara, which brand of jeans was the most popular (which wouldn’t have mattered because we couldn’t have afforded them anyway) or what kind of car was cool (again, financially, not applicable).

I listened to music, so I wasn’t completely out of the loop there, but I was unaware of pop culture as we rarely had a television that worked.

My first day, as the outsider, I was so nervous I felt like my esophagus was going to cave in every time I swallowed, but I tried to stay upbeat. I was homesick on the bus, knowing my brothers and sisters would be heading to the country school without me.

I remember exactly what I was wearing. I had on a pair of jeans with a hint of western on the back pockets. My shirt was a green and black striped number that was oversized.

I had a perm, via my Grandma’s beautician. I thought I looked alright . . . at least I felt dressed up compared to my usual work clothes I wore at the farm.

When I arrived, I had absolutely no idea where I was going.

Back then, schools apparently didn’t believe in student orientation because basically the bus stopped, the guy told me to get off and I was left standing in the middle of the street by the gym.

“I guess it’s all up to me,” I thought as other teenagers passed, staring, not knowing who I was.

A very large man, with a very large head topped by a very large afro, walked up.

“Are you looking for the superintendent’s office?” he asked. “I am too. This is my first day here. I’m Mr. Langland, the new band teacher. And you look like you’ve never been here before either. Let’s figure it out together.”

My new best friend wasn’t quite what I had in mind, as he was one of the strangest characters I’d met in my short life, but somebody was better than nobody.

As we walked through the hallway, I could see kids whispering and some chuckling. Someone called me a “cowgirl,” (I suppose in reference to my jeans) and a girl made mention of my skin.

Let’s be honest. I needed a dermatologist as much as a fish needs water and a plant needs the sun.

Pimples were everywhere. I’m sure there were other kids in that place that had as many zits, but someone had shown them how to cover it up with makeup. My parents thought I was too young so I had to go au naturel.

The cowgirl with bad skin soon learned through hushed chuckles that she also had terrible hair, was overweight and her shoes were old. By the time I got to the end of the plank, I was ready to jump off.

But I couldn’t — I was stuck 16 miles from home in a place that was meaner than any Holstein bull I’d ever encountered.

The nice people in the superintendent’s office got me registered, but it also made me late for my first class. Imagine my horror when I had to walk into the band room . . . which was already filled with kids.

As I walked in, everyone stopped what they were doing and stared at me.

My newfound ugliness and awkwardness shown like the sun, to the point my face was bright red and my skin itched with the intensity. I froze. I didn’t know what to do.

They looked at me, I looked at them. I heard more whispering and I tried not to cry. That’s when I heard a familiar voice.

“Miss Mueller,” boomed the strange tone from rear of the room. “Come on back, I’ve got your area ready!”

There was strange Mr. Langland, grinning, holding out my xylophone mallets.

“Percussion section, meet Melanie,” he said.

I settled in and pretended to know what I was doing.

The bell rang and with horror, I realized I had to find my way to yet another room, suffer through more staring and whispering . . . and do it about eight times before they’d let me go home.

On that day, I became aware that I was ugly, weird, stupid, strange, a geek and gross. I never thought I was a great beauty, but it was the first time I’d ever felt like I was a complete outsider who could never fit in, completely odd and disgusting.

When the last bell of the day rang, I ran to the bus area. I couldn’t wait to get on. As I made my way across the yard, Mr. Langland joined me with his giant hair blowing in the wind.

“Tough day today?” he asked, with me nodding in the affirmative. “Yeah, me too. It’s hard to be an outsider. But you just watch, pretty soon they’ll be used to us and we’ll feel right at home.”

I wasn’t quite sure if I deserved to be lumped into that characterization with Mr. Langland, but I appreciated that someone else might be going through the same thing.

As the bus lumbered home, I marked on my calendar, “only four years to go.” I winced. How would I ever make it through four years?

The next day, I returned as the outsider. While still an outcast, a few people were willing to be seen eating lunch with me.

By the end of the week, while I still had to undergo insults and injury, there seemed to be a few other odd ducklings who had been swimming in that same pool. We understood each other, I guess.

On Friday, as I walked to the bus, relieved to have two days in familiar surroundings where people didn’t make fun of me, I was again accompanied by Mr. Langland.

“I can tell things are getting better,” he said. “Two other teachers decided they weren’t scared of me and invited me to a get-together tonight. You just watch. Someday, we’ll be big hits in this town!”

I smiled at the odd man, who incidentally had skin worse than mine.

“Thanks Mr. Langland,” I replied.

“See you on Monday?” he asked.

“Yep,” I replied. “Only four more years to go.”

His quick laughter made his humongous belly jiggle like jello.

“Well, that’s one way to look at it,” he said. “But it’s not going to take four years for them to realize how smart and valuable we are. Pretty soon we won’t be outsiders.”

Four years later, I stood outside that gym building, wearing a graduation gown, in the same place that bus had dropped me off on the first day.

I was surrounded by a circle of friends as we tearfully told each other how much we’d miss seeing one another every day. A new invention called Sea Breeze had cleared up my face, Cover Girl covered what was left and my big hair was properly ratted.

“Miss Mueller, congratulations,” Mr. Langland said, shaking my hand.

Then he leaned in to whisper.

“See what can happen in four years,” he chuckled. “We are no longer outsiders.”

I smiled and squeezed his fat little fingers. He gave me a wink and off he went.

I never saw Mr. Langland again. But I’ll never forget how one odd duck saved another.

Thanks to him, this outsider had the courage to accept who she was and eventually others did too.

