Just Melanie -- Adopt a family, your heart will grow

How was that family’s Christmas without the gift exchange? They said their “hearts had never been more full, their closeness had never been greater.”

One year, a single dad with a little boy needed a few items for the little guy . . . and Christmas dinner. The young dad worked all the time and still money was tight. Not only did he not have time or funds to shop for groceries, he lacked the time or ability to make his son a holiday meal they would both remember. That Christmas Eve, they had not only gifts to open but a meal to share together. The people who provided it said they pictured the two having a quiet, warm and normal Christmas Eve . . . just a time when the troubles went away and time could stand still.

Oh, yes, they said their hearts were full, knowing they could make a difference.

For a number of years now, we’ve had a wonderful church group who provides a beautiful book – The Christmas Story (the real Christmas story) – for each and every family. They have already pledged to do the same this year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}