Just Melanie -- A young man's eyes, an old man's face

After Grandma died, Andy seemed to start his life over. In his late 80s, he rediscovered his youth, drinking Old Milwaukee and playing cards with his fellow widowers in the neighborhood. After my parents died, it seemed like he became our responsibility. I, along with my younger siblings, lived on the south hill, while he remained in that little house on the farm place itself. Every day, we saw his lights come on early in the morning, when we were getting the cows in for milking.

If it was a Sunday, we’d see him slowly make his way across the yard, in his green cardigan. Eventually, he’d reach the milk barn. We’d pour him a cup of coffee and button up that “church sweater,” because his fingers no longer allowed him to do so.

We also took dictation — lots of dictation. He couldn’t write any longer, so he had to swallow his pride and ask us to write mushy things in greeting cards for a certain woman with whom he’d share Sunday dinner after services.

I remember one fall morning, as I helped the old guy prep for Mass and his weekly “date,” I was informed we were going to attempt a tie. He knew the tactical maneuvers in doing so, but couldn’t physically muster it. I could probably physically tie it, but hadn’t a clue how. He tried to talk me through it — thank goodness we were able to fall back on a wide clip-on from the 1970s.