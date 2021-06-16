Just Melanie -- A young man's eyes, an old man's face

I had a dream the other night in which I saw my Grandpa Andy. But here’s the catch — he didn’t look anything like I remembered. He had brown hair, not white. He was taller, not shrunk up and hunched over. His skin was tan, not wrinkled. But he had the exact same brown eyes.
I don’t recall much else. We talked, about what I don’t know. What surprised me, when I woke up, was that in the dream, I knew it was Andy although he looked different. I recognized his eyes.
Oh, Andy. What a character. As long as I knew him, he looked the same. He was a short, little guy with cracked skin around his arthritic knuckles. He had wisps of white hair and lines around his eyes that crinkled when he smiled. He wore jeans and flannel shirts, all without pockets because Grandma Onie sewed them shut to prevent him from carrying money or cigarettes.
Grandpa Andy historically ate oatmeal in the morning, fried meat of some sort at noon and tons of boiled potatoes at night. He was a fan of raw onions — which was fine, because he and Grandma didn’t smooch much. He was allowed a pipe in the evening, which smelled awful and heavenly at the same time, as he sat in his chair next to the big floor-based ashtray.
Every night, like clockwork, the giant black and white TV would fire up and he would watch “To Tell The Truth.” He loved Nipsey Russell’s poems and enjoyed the Lawrence Welk Show, although I rarely saw him dance.
Grandpa didn’t move very quick — heck, he was well into his 70s by the time I was even fully aware of who he was. He drove slow, too — unless he tired of Grandma’s endless nagging and pretended to lose control of the old Dodge on the way to church.
Andy knew a lot about his family’s history and was proud to tell the story about how his grandparents came from Germany, actually rode a covered wagon all the way to the place we called home. He often demonstrated how the mammoth trees on the north side of the property were planted so many years ago — when his youthful father stuck cottonwood branches into holes and watched them grow into rivals of the Redwoods. During his story-telling, he looked like a young boy, as he stared at the leaves blowing in the wind.
Andy grew up in the house where he also became an old man. His parents died in that house, as did his wife and countless other people — “because that’s just how they did things back in the day.” This house was also the place where children were born, including my father.
Grandpa had a two-row corn picker that would be considered a joke in today’s world, but it was enough for what he needed it to do. His manure spreader was also minuscule, to match the scale of what the farm was before my dad took over. Andy raised Herefords and a bunch of old hens — just enough to keep fried eggs on the breakfast table.
After Grandma died, Andy seemed to start his life over. In his late 80s, he rediscovered his youth, drinking Old Milwaukee and playing cards with his fellow widowers in the neighborhood. After my parents died, it seemed like he became our responsibility. I, along with my younger siblings, lived on the south hill, while he remained in that little house on the farm place itself. Every day, we saw his lights come on early in the morning, when we were getting the cows in for milking.
If it was a Sunday, we’d see him slowly make his way across the yard, in his green cardigan. Eventually, he’d reach the milk barn. We’d pour him a cup of coffee and button up that “church sweater,” because his fingers no longer allowed him to do so.
We also took dictation — lots of dictation. He couldn’t write any longer, so he had to swallow his pride and ask us to write mushy things in greeting cards for a certain woman with whom he’d share Sunday dinner after services.
I remember one fall morning, as I helped the old guy prep for Mass and his weekly “date,” I was informed we were going to attempt a tie. He knew the tactical maneuvers in doing so, but couldn’t physically muster it. I could probably physically tie it, but hadn’t a clue how. He tried to talk me through it — thank goodness we were able to fall back on a wide clip-on from the 1970s.
As we fumbled along, I remember looking directly at him. After all, he was about as tall as I was, due to shrinkage over the past two decades.
We looked at each other — and that’s when I saw the young man gazing back at me. I marveled at how his brown eyes looked ageless, regardless of the white hair and weathered face. It was as if he was a teenage boy, needing help from his mother.
“Don’t worry, Grandpa, we’ll get it,” I said to him, doubting my ability to carry it out.
“It’s alright,” Grandpa Andy said. “Just thought it’d be nice to surprise her today, at dinner, with a tie.”
He grinned.
“I’m damn near 90, but I’m not dead!” he said, waving a crooked finger at me.
Cycles of cows came and went before Andy was ready. Granted, church didn’t start until 10 a.m. and it was only 6:45 — “but I’ve got nothing else to do,” the old man said. But it was the young guy who winked at me when he left.
Eventually came the day when I had to tell Grandpa I was getting married, leaving the farm and the sisters were coming with me. We were going to live in town. It’s going to be closer to the girls’ school, better for all of us, I told Grandpa.
“Well, you and the boys can’t live together forever,” he said, noting that my brothers and I were getting older, and with marriage on the minds of several of us . . . it was time to “fly the coop.”
“You can’t stay on the farm,” he said. “You’re ready to move on.”
I suppose he felt sad, that this family was changing again. But my brothers were going to stay on the farm and I assured Grandpa they’d soon be bringing wives and eventually children into the mix — even more people for him to worry about.
“Don’t forget to come back and bartend for me and the boys!” he scolded from his chair. There was that feisty young guy again.
The day I got married, I was thrilled to see Andy walk into the church. Elgin was a little further than he normally ventured out — a whole 18 miles from home. Thankfully, relatives drove him in, so he didn’t have to worry about the travel aspect.
There he was. In his little greenish-gray suit. When he arrived, his jacket was already buttoned and his tie was already tied. He didn’t need me anymore.
I remember the photographer barking out instructions. Suddenly, he asked if there were any parents or grandparents on the bride’s side of the family. There weren’t many takers.
My grandpa, who normally couldn’t hear a darn thing, raised his hand.
“She’s still got me,” he mumbled and told someone to help him over to where I was standing.
“You look so handsome,” I told him, touching the sleeve of the suit he only wore on the most formal of occasions. “Nice duds.”
“Yeah, figured I better wear it before my funeral, so I can at least see how it looks!” he whispered and chuckled.
“OK, let’s have the bride give Grandpa a kiss on the cheek,” the photographer commanded.
Grandpa was surprised as I planted one on him. After I kissed the wrinkly 90-something face, he turned and looked at me. We smiled. I looked into his eyes and saw that young guy again.
“You’re a really pretty bride,” he said, squeezing my hand. “I’m glad I’m here right now.”
“Me, too,” I said in his ear, as close as I could get so the volume would be sufficient.
That moment is one of my most cherished — just me and the young guy trapped in my grandpa’s body.
Andy’s been gone a long time, but I find myself thinking of him now and again. And dreaming about having conversations with the younger version of the man I only knew as Grandpa.
He may have been an old man. But when I looked into his eyes — I could see all the men he’d been in his lifetime. And they all were great.