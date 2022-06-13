June is bustin’ out all over

Here we are in mid-June already. For me, June is quite the month.

I turned 61 and there are several other important birthdays in June. I can’t believe I’ve been around for 61 years already. My health is getting slowly better. It has really improved since my friend Annie got me to go swimming with her every other day. I made the mistake thinking I could swim like I did when I was a teenager. Wrong! I didn’t think I’d need all those swimming things to keep me afloat. I dove in thinking I could swim like I did when I was 16. I ended up swallowing about a gallon of water and Annie had to help me not drown. Now I have a back float, two arm floaties and a water-wienie to keep me up. I don’t care how pathetic I look. I stay alive and I get a great workout. I really don’t walk by myself outside, so this is the exercise I get. I just got a pair of water shoes so I don’t slip so around much.

My brother-in-law, Mike, also as a June birthday. It coincides with the College World Series which also brings my younger brother and his family to Nebraska, which is nice. I always admired Mike. He puts up with my sister, their kids and my mom. There should be some sort of medal for him, but until there is, his birthday celebration will have to do.

Finally, his daughter, my niece, has a June birthday. She just turned 25 this weekend. She is my sister’s daughter. I see so much of my sister in my niece. I remember when she was born. Shaylie is surrounded by brothers. She inherited my sister’s mouth . . . loud and whiney at times. She also inherited my sister’s good looks. Shaylie tries to use her looks to her advantage. This works on the boys she meets, but it doesn’t work on her family. My two nephews give her plenty of grief as do her three uncles and numerous cousins. It’s all good and fun when we all get together, which usually happens in June. We used to have a cake with all three names on them during June, but Shaylie’s name was always first and larger than ours.

We used to get together for Father’s Day but not so much since Dad passed away. I remember all the gifts Dad got, and he always made us feel great, although I know he questioned a lot of the gifts. The collection of ties he got as gifts over the years is huge. We discovered them after cleaning his stuff from his closet. He would never wear them, but he would never throw them out. We ended up donating them the Mission so others could get some good use out of them. I remember once my sister gave him his own tie one year that had been given before…at least he wore that one.

I really miss my dad. I think about the talks we would have had with my sickness. In a way, I’m glad he didn’t see me like this. I can hear him saying it’s not that bad, it could have been much worse).

June also welcomes back my other family, Kaylor Cox and her boyfriend Alex, for a great concert at the York Country Club later this month. It’s always great to see Kaylor and her folks, Chris and Beth Cox, in York. Chris and his brother Tommy grew up in York. I see Tommy often since he lives in Lincoln and we see Chris and Beth once or twice a year. I know their mom, Susan Cox (Bob’s sister) is always glad when they can all get together. It should be a great time when Kaylor and Alex come to town.

June is also the time when we are searching for candidates for Yorkfest King and Queen. Applications can be picked up at the Chamber office, and are due back at the Chamber June 15 to be considered. Candidates must be residents of York for at least five years, be at least 45 years of age, have a proven record of outstanding community-volunteerism and/or work performance and be available for Yorkfest Coronation (September 9) and the following weekend. That’s it. There are other activities all year long that they can be involved in. As a past King I can say it is quite an honor to be selected. However, we do need the public’s help in identifying people who should be considered. If you know someone who matches all the requirements, please take some time to nominate them. Our current Royalty, Lonnie Burger and Marilyn Jackman, will announce the winners at the coronation. I hope you can help us identify worthy candidates.