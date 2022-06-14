June is Audiobook Appreciation Month

We love books in all their forms. However, there is something appealing about unwinding with an audiobook.

Audiobooks are so convenient. You can have them on your phone, iPod, computer/laptop or tablet. You can simply press play and let your ears and mind wander. Celebrate this month by giving your eyes a rest and allow a narrator to guide you through the trials and tribulations of a storyline.

Audiobooks first emerged in 1932 with the establishment of a recording studio by The American Foundation for the Blind, which created recordings of books on vinyl records. Each side held about 15 minutes of speech.

The first “Talking Books” went out to readers on November 7, 1935. Books like Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd were shipped in sturdy containers for free and returned at a special reduced postal rate. The average novel would fit onto 10 discs.

Award winning George Guidall tops the list as most popular of narrators. He continually wins praise from publishers, authors and fans alike, for his artistry in bringing books of all genres to life. He has been delighting listeners for over 20 years and has completed narrations for over 1,300 unabridged titles. Guidall lives in New York State and narrates his works in a small basement studio. He typically takes three to four days to complete a book.

More than 45% of American adults responding to recent annual surveys now claim to have listened to an audiobook at some point in their lives, a figure which can be expected to grow as new titles become available and more consumers experiment with alternatives to physical books. You can read while you drive, while you do dishes, while gardening, or mowing, you can read while working out or leisurely walking around the neighborhood. Audiobooks are portable!

