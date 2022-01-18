Jenny's Reesources

Upcoming Events
• Jan. 18: Crop Science Investigation for youth (CSI), 4:45 p.m., 4-H Bldg, York
• Jan. 18, 20, 25, 27: Know your options, Know your numbers (virtual), 6:30-8:30 p.m., https://wia.unl.edu/know
• January 18, 20, 25 and 27: Leading Farm & Ranch Employees Webinar Series, 12:30-2 p.m. CST, RSVP: https://web.cvent.com/event/370f7959-839d-4f46-bb0f-a8660428c451/summary
• Jan. 19: Crop Production Clinic, C3 Hotel & Convention Center, Hastings, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 19: Wind & Solar Farms: Addressing land use conflicts webinar, 11 a.m., RSVP: https://nationalaglawcenter.org/webinars/windsolarlandconflicts/
• Jan. 20: Farm Bill Webinar, Noon, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/webinars
• Jan. 20: York County Corn Grower Banquet, 5:30 p.m. social, 6:00 p.m. meal, Stone Creek McCool Jct., Tickets $12 from directors or York Ext. Office
• Jan. 21: Crop Production Clinic, ENREC near Ithaca, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 24: Webinar: Impacts of Atrazine, 11 a.m., Register: go.unl.edu/health-water
• Jan 25: 9:30 a.m., Cow Calf College, Fairgrounds, Clay Center, RSVP: 402-762-3644
• Jan. 25: Crop Production Clinic, Younes, Kearney, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 25: York-Hamilton Cattleman's Banquet, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meal, Holthus Convention Center, York, Tickets $25 from directors and at York/Hamilton Co. Ext. offices
• Jan. 25-26: No-till on the Plains Winter Conference, Wichita, KS, http://www.notill.org/upcoming-events
• Jan. 26: Crop Production Clinic, Holthus Convention Center, York, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan 27: Pesticide Training, 9:00 a.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings
• Jan 27: Pesticide Training, 1:00 p.m., Extension Office, Wilber
• Jan 27: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings
• Jan. 28: Crop Production Clinic (Virtual), RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 31: Webinar: Impacts of Nitrate, 11 a.m., Register: go.unl.edu/health-water
February programs
It seems like January is flying by with hitting winter programming hard! So, with only a few weeks left, wanted to get some early February programs on your radar. But first, sharing a correction for York County Corn Grower Banquet on evening of Jan. 20: the social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with meal at 6 p.m.
For those interested in growing or utilizing sorghum, there’s two upcoming opportunities. One Jan. 26 in Lincoln regarding using sorghum food products and another Jan. 27 in Kearney regarding sorghum research. You can view topics and register here: https://www.nebraskasorghum.org/.
For those attending Crop Production Clinics, just FYI that a weed guide is provided with your registration. Reminder Hastings Jan. 19, Kearney Jan. 25, York Jan. 26 and virtual Jan. 28. Register at: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.
• Feb. 2 Soil Health Conference: For those who’ve attended the Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference in the past, it will be held at David City at the Fairgrounds this year. No details yet but registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with program from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Registration at: https://go.unl.edu/qe45.
• Feb. 2 Hamilton County Ag Day will be held at fairgrounds in Aurora. This event also qualifies for nitrogen certification credits from UBBNRD. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with program from 9:30-3:30 p.m. Topics include: updates from Nebraska Corn Growers and USDA, Understanding southern power’s pricing changes and options, Understanding on-farm solar and land leasing for solar development, Nitrogen sensors, Nitrogen inhibitors and sources for 2022, Ag water dashboard, and What’s been learned from interseeding cover crops. There’s no charge and lunch is sponsored by Aurora Coop.
• Feb. 8 is Merrick County Ag Update at fairgrounds in Central City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with program from 9:30-3:30 p.m. The morning topics are similar to what is being shared in Aurora. In addition to those topics, there will be a farmer-led session on non-chemical weed control options, Weed management in the Platte Valley, Land lease considerations for 2022, Irrigation scheduling from satellite imagery, and Effects of crop residue baling on land and animal performance. There’s no charge and lunch is sponsored by Archer Credit Union.
Practical Cover Crop Management: New this year, I’m hosting a two-hour series (10 a.m.-Noon) each Friday in February at the 4-H Building at York Fairgrounds. When asked questions, I often share that a specific farmer has tried a certain practice and share what was learned, but I often don’t know the specific details farmers ask about. So, my goal with this series is that you hear directly from farmers, build connections and learn together. I envision this series being applicable to crop and livestock producers, ag industry professionals, landlords, and bankers. Please RSVP at 402-362-5508 or jrees2@unl.edu.
• Feb. 4: Back to Basics: Getting started with cover crops is an opportunity for those who have never tried covers or want to learn more. Learn the basics of timing, rates, species, and when to plant for different systems. Learn goals and what has/hasn’t worked for different farmers.
• Feb. 11: Termination timing including planting green is an opportunity to hear from farmers who plant small grains like rye and their experiences in terminating the cover crop prior to planting corn/soybeans or planting green and terminating the cover after planting corn and soybeans.
• Feb. 18: Interseeding cover crops is an opportunity to hear from farmers planting cover crops into growing corn or soybean crops. Learn about herbicide choices, species selection, goals, and what has been learned.
• Feb. 25: Reducing inputs with cover crops is an attempt to discuss numbers/economics around cover crop management. Hear how farmers are reducing nitrogen and chemical inputs by utilizing cover crops. Discuss how we can place an economic value on any soil changes.