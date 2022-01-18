Jenny's Reesources

• Feb. 8 is Merrick County Ag Update at fairgrounds in Central City. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with program from 9:30-3:30 p.m. The morning topics are similar to what is being shared in Aurora. In addition to those topics, there will be a farmer-led session on non-chemical weed control options, Weed management in the Platte Valley, Land lease considerations for 2022, Irrigation scheduling from satellite imagery, and Effects of crop residue baling on land and animal performance. There’s no charge and lunch is sponsored by Archer Credit Union.

Practical Cover Crop Management: New this year, I’m hosting a two-hour series (10 a.m.-Noon) each Friday in February at the 4-H Building at York Fairgrounds. When asked questions, I often share that a specific farmer has tried a certain practice and share what was learned, but I often don’t know the specific details farmers ask about. So, my goal with this series is that you hear directly from farmers, build connections and learn together. I envision this series being applicable to crop and livestock producers, ag industry professionals, landlords, and bankers. Please RSVP at 402-362-5508 or jrees2@unl.edu.