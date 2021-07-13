Jenny's Reesources - Resiliency, rest and Japanese Beetles

Upcoming Events
• Aug. 4-8: Seward County Fair
• Aug. 5-8: York County Fair
• Aug. 6: Non-Chemical Alternative Weed Control Field Day, Paul Huenefeld farm, Giltner, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., RSVP: 308-946-3843
• Aug. 10: Soybean Mgmt. Field Day: Jerome Fritz Farm, Wilcox, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Reg. 9 a.m.), RSVP: https://enrec.unl.edu/soydays
• Aug. 10: No-Till On the Plains 25 Year Celebration, Rogers Memorial Farm, Lincoln
• Aug. 11: Soybean Mgmt. Field Day: Kevin Dinslage Farm, Elgin, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Reg. 9 a.m.), RSVP: https://enrec.unl.edu/soydays
• Aug. 12: Soybean Mgmt. Field Day: Bart and Geoff Ruth Farm, Rising City, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Reg. 9 a.m.), RSVP: https://enrec.unl.edu/soydays
• Aug. 13: Soybean Mgmt. Field Day: Mike Fuchs Farm, Arlington, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Reg. 9 a.m.), RSVP: https://enrec.unl.edu/soydays
• Aug. 17: Crop Science Investigation (CSI) for youth, 4:45-5:45 p.m., RSVP to jrees2@unl.edu
• Aug. 23: Seward Co. Ag Banquet, Fairgrounds, Seward
• Aug. 25: Crop Management Diagnostic Clinic: Corn Production Focus, ENREC, RSVP: https://enre.unl.edu/crop/
• Aug. 26: Crop Management Diagnostic Clinic: Soybean Production Focus, ENREC, RSVP: https://enre.unl.edu/crop/
• Aug. 26: West Central Crops and Water Field Day, North Platte
• Aug. 27-Sept. 6: Nebraska State Fair
• Sept. 14-16: Husker Harvest Days
• Sept. 21: Crop Science Investigation (CSI) for youth, 4:45-5:45 p.m., RSVP to jrees2@unl.edu
• Nov. 12: Dr. Temple Grandin-Kids and Dreams Foundation: Understanding Animal Behavior, 10 a.m., Buffalo Co. Fairgrounds, Kearney
Resiliency and rest
Resiliency is the ability to withstand hardship. As I was thinking this past weekend about the July 9th storms and various levels of damage, I was thinking how resilient people can be with the right tools. Tools such as purpose, perspective, positive relationships (talking/checking in with others), self-awareness, and faith can be of help. Another thing I’ll throw in here is rest. The sun, heat, and humidity have been intense and exhausting. Most people I’ve interacted with have been going hard trying to keep pivots going, scout fields, and/or deal with breakdowns of various sorts. We all need rest and I hope in some way, we all intentionally take some time for that, even if just a few hours. I did that a couple of afternoons to get out of the heat, which helped me.
I was also thinking how resilient living things in general can be… such as the corn plants that bent or leaned instead of broke. I don’t have much update right now on the extent of damage as each field will vary depending on growth stage, hybrid, wind and we will learn more as we spend more time in fields this coming week. For those tracking GDD for western bean cutworm moth, you can do so at: https://mesonet.unl.edu/page/data (Select “Western Bean cutworm GDD” from the drop-down menu). Right now it’s showing GDD accumulation to not be as advanced as the CropWatch article was predicting for moth flights (was predicting 75% moth flight for York on July 13th.
Tree damage
For those with tree damage, be sure to use the ‘3 cut method’ when trimming branches from trees. Also, look for power lines before approaching the tree. You can see a picture of this method at jenreesources.com.
Japanese Beetles
Japanese Beetles or ‘something is eating my plants’ was the primary question I received last week. I’m seeing less in my landscape after the windstorm, so perhaps that helped somewhat?
The adult beetle is ½” in length with a metallic green head and white ‘tufts’ that look like spots on its abdomen. Adults feed on 300 plant species, but their favorites are ones that are in many of our landscapes (roses, cannas, marigolds, grapes, Virginia creeper, and trees such as lindens, birch, Japanese and Norway maples, cherry, plum, peach, American elm). They also feed on soybean and corn crops. They love hot weather and full sun and feed on leaf tissue during the day (leaf tissue will look skeletonized or lacy and turn brown). Trees may be severely impacted with browning occurring from the top to bottom. Thankfully healthy trees will re-leaf next year since the underlying twigs and branches aren’t damaged-even if the entire canopy is impacted this year. It’s not recommended to remove branches or trees.
DO NOT use Japanese beetle traps!!! Research shows they attract beetles to the landscape and many homeowners I’ve talked with will attest to this!
Beetle control
Organic control options: Wait till 7-9 p.m. then knock beetles off plants into a bucket of soapy water to drown them. This method of control takes diligence over several nights. You can also spray trees with water to knock them down to the ground and then drown in soapy water. With heavy beetle infestations, it’s not uncommon to literally have scoop shovels full of the beetles when removing from trees. Neem and Pyola are two organic sprays that will protect for 3-7 days. Applying these products regularly (once per week) can also be effective as a repellent.
For conventional control options, keep in mind that Japanese beetles often impact the same flowering plants that other pollinators visit. Use insecticide products correctly to avoid damage to pollinators. Avoid spraying insecticides on windy days or when pollinators are present (best to spray late in day near dusk) and be sure to read and follow all label instructions and harvest intervals (for cherries, plums, vegetables, etc.). Conventional insecticides can provide 2 weeks of control: pyrethroid products like Tempo (Tempo can’t be used on vegetables and fruits) and Bayer Advanced Lawn & Garden Multi-Insect Killer (cyfluthrin) or Ortho Bug B Gone (bifenthrin). Sevin (carbaryl) is another option although more dangerous for bees. You can buy these products in most any farm, garden, box store…it may not be the exact products listed here, but if the active ingredient is a pyrethroid or any of those listed in parentheses above AND the product is labeled for the plant you wish to apply it to, you can apply it. Just be sure to read and follow label instructions.
Corn and soybean thresholds
Soybean thresholds are 20% defoliation in the reproductive stages. Thresholds for corn are: three or more Japanese beetles per ear, silks have been clipped to less than ½ inch, AND pollination is less than 50% complete. Pyrethroids are very effective against beetles. If one is concerned about flaring spidermites, a product like bifenthrin can be used.