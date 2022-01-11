Jenny's Reesources -- York County Corn Grower Banquet planned for Jan. 20

• Jan. 20: Farm Bill Webinar, Noon, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/webinars

York County Corn Grower Banquet

York County Corn Grower Banquet will be held Jan. 20 at Stone Creek in McCool Junction. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. A supper of broasted chicken and roast beef will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the program shortly after. The evening’s entertainment, Kris Covi, will start at 7:30 p.m.. Kris is a Nebraska comedian who can be seen at events around the country and is known for his family friendly comedy. Tickets are $12/person and can be purchased from any York Co. Corn Grower director, the York Co. Extension Office, or at the door the evening of the 20th.

Nebraska Farm Income and Farm Policy Directions

I had several conversations this past week regarding farm income, bill, and thinking about the future. Dr. Brad Lubben recently wrote an article on this, so I’m sharing excerpts in the event you missed it. The full article can be viewed at: https://go.unl.edu/ixge.