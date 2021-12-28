Jenny's Reesources -- Warmer weather can be hard on evergreens

Upcoming Events
• Jan. 6: Crop Production Clinic, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 6: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York. 9:30 a.m. Pesticide Training, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan. 7: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York. 9:30 a.m. Chemigation Training, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan 10: Pesticide Training, 6:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Harvest Hall, Seward, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan. 11: Crop Production Clinic, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 13: Crop Production Clinic, Holiday Inn Express, Beatrice, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan 13: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan 13: 6:00 p.m., Three State Beef Conference, ENREC
• Jan. 14 & 15: TAPS practicum (banquet 15th), Kearney, https://go.unl.edu/zy05
• Jan. 18, 20, 25, 27: Know your options, Know your numbers (virtual), 6:30-8:30 p.m., https://wia.unl.edu/know
• Jan. 19: Crop Production Clinic, C3 Hotel & Convention Center, Hastings, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 20: York County Corn Grower Banquet
• Jan. 21: Crop Production Clinic, ENREC near Ithaca, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan 25: 9:30 a.m., Cow Calf College, Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 25-26: No-till on the Plains Winter Conference, Wichita, KS, http://www.notill.org/upcoming-events
• Jan. 25: Crop Production Clinic, Younes, Kearney, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan. 26: Crop Production Clinic, Holthus Convention Center, York, RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
• Jan 27: Pesticide Training, 9:00 a.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings
• Jan 27: Pesticide Training, 1:00 p.m., Extension Office, Wilber
• Jan 27: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings
• Jan. 28: Crop Production Clinic (Virtual), RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc
Upcoming Farm Bill Webinar
As you consider 2022 farm bill decisions, there is an upcoming webinar from UNL on Jan. 20th at Noon. You will need to register to obtain the Zoom link and can do so at: https://cap.unl.edu/webinars.
Evergreen trees and perennial plants
The weather has been incredible overall for December which has allowed for additional things to get done. However, the fact that we’re experiencing temperature extremes and warmer weather is difficult for plants which prefer steady and colder temperatures than we’ve experienced prior to this coming week. Kelly Feehan, Extension horticultural educator, shares some thoughts below on helping alleviate winter stress to evergreens.
“Warm, sunny winter days increase the risk of winter drying and sunscald injury. A lack of soil moisture and snow cover greatly increases the risk of winter dessication. Winter dessication results in evergreens turning brown during spring. Just because an evergreen looks fine now does not mean it is not stressed. It can take an evergreen months to turn brown after a fatal injury. Just think of Christmas trees. They remain green a long time after being cut down.
Evergreens most at risk are newly planted evergreens but even established Arborvitae, Japanese Yew and some Junipers are quite susceptible. Evergreens planted in the last year or two and those planted near south facing walls of light colored homes or pavement are even more at risk.
While we may not see a lot of dessication on established spruce and pines, this does not mean they are not stressed. Especially with spruce, we continue to see an increase in diseases that are tied to moisture stress.
Winter watering is becoming increasingly important to help reduce winter drying. While adequate summer and fall watering is most beneficial, winter watering would be wise this year.
Winter watering needs to be done when temperatures are above 45 degrees Fahrenheit and early in the day for water to soak into the soil before nightfall. Water should not pool against a tree trunk and plant stems to freeze over night as this can cause damage.
When soils are dry and not frozen, apply water slowly with a slow running hose or by punching holes near the bottom of a five gallon bucket. Place the bucket over tree roots and fill it with water, allowing the water to slowly trickle out of the small holes.
About once a month, if needed, moisten the soil to about an eight inch depth from the trunk to just beyond branch tips. Placing a four inch layer of wood chip mulch over the roots of evergreens will help conserve soil moisture during the growing season and throughout winter. Mulch layers should not be too deep or piled against tree trunks.
And if you have a real Christmas tree, consider cutting off the branches and using them to protect tender perennials and young shrubs. By placing the branches over the tops of perennial plants or inserting them into young shrubs, the branches will act like a winter mulch, protecting plants from drying winds, bright sun and temperature extremes.”