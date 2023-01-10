Jenny's Reesources -- Trainings and banquets make for a busy January

Upcoming Events

Jan. 10: Crop Production Clinic, Northeast Community College, Norfolk, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Jan. 11: Crop Production Clinic, ENREEC, Mead, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Jan. 12: York Ag Conference, Holthus Convention Center (Pesticide Trainings at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.) RSVP required for trainings: 402-362-5508

Jan. 12: Crop Production Clinic, Holiday Inn Express, Beatrice, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Jan 12: Three State Beef Conference, 6 p.m., Otoe County Fairgrounds, Syracuse

Jan. 13: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Auditorium Nelson, RSVP: 402-225-2381

Jan. 14: TAPS banquet, 5 p.m. Kearney https://taps.unl.edu/

Jan. 17: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center, RSVP: 402-762-3644

Jan. 17: Farm Commodity Marketing, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings

Jan. 18: Crop Production Clinic, Younes Conference Center, Kearney, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8: Power of Negotiation & Communication for Landlords & Tenants, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Extension Office, Geneva

Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8: Power of Negotiation & Com. for Landlords & Tenants, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City

Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8: Power of Negotiation & Com. for Landlords & Tenants, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Extension Office, Lexington

Jan. 19: Crop Production Clinic, Lochland Country Club, Hastings, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Jan. 19: Farmers/Ranchers Cow-Calf College, Fairgrounds in Clay Center

Jan. 20: Crop Production Clinic, Holthus Convention Center, York, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Private pesticide applicator trainings

This is the year where a number of us need to recertify. If you plan to attend an in-person training, please RSVP to the local Extension office in the county you plan to attend. Cost for training is $50, whether one takes the training in person or online. For those who are recertifying online at pested.unl.edu, there is an option that allows you to skip the training and go straight to the test if you prefer. If you fail the test, you are allowed to go back through the training.

RUP Dicamba Training is not being provided by Extension. Attend a training through Bayer, BASF, or Syngenta. Direct links to their training info. at: https://jenreesources.com/upcoming-events/.

Commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicator trainings

For those seeking initial trainings, the easiest way to obtain certification is go to https://pested.unl.edu/certification-and-training, click on ‘commercial/non-commercial’, and follow the instructions for purchasing materials and signing up for a training class and/or testing location. For Recertification in Ag Plant (Category 01), please plan to attend one of the Crop Production Clinics (CPC) throughout the State. On Jan. 20th CPC in York, we’ve redesigned the recertification training to include hands-on stations including a sprayer, nozzle spray table, etc. We will also have the crop/soil/water room in York but we will not have the traditional disease, insect, weed sessions. For CPC full agenda, please go to: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.

York Ag Conference

The York Ag Conference will be held Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. It’s been redesigned as a one-day conference with ‘expert’ discussions on meteorology, trees, soil health, ag markets, autonomous ag, farmer coffee chats, in addition to exhibitor booths. I’m hosting two private pesticide training sessions (9 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at the Conference and am requiring RSVP’s to 402-362-5508. A free ag appreciation lunch sponsored by Cornerstone Bank will be served from 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. There will also be a Celebrating Ag Happy Hour beginning at 3:30 p.m. sponsored by the York County Corn Growers. Additional major sponsors include CVA, Rural Radio Network, York County Visitors Bureau, Midwest Bank, York News Times, Kroeker & Kroeker Insurance & Real Estate, and Nebraska Extension. For more information, please visit: https://yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/.

Chemigation Trainings are for those who apply fertilizer and/or pesticide through irrigation systems. There is no fee for these trainings. They can be done online or in-person. Area in-person trainings in January include: Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Hastings, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Community Center in Davenport, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Community Center in Blue Hill, and Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cornerstone Event Center at the Fairgrounds in York.

The Power of Negotiation and Communication is provided via Women in Ag focusing on women, but men are welcome to attend. It is a 4-part workshop held Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Topics include: Lease Agreement Basics; Landlord/Tenant Relations; Negotiation/ Communication Skills; and Conservation Practices. Locations hosting include: Extension Office in Geneva, Fairgrounds in Central City, and Extension Office in Lexington. More info can be found at: go.unl.edu/negotiation.

York-Hamilton Cattlemen Banquet

The York-Hamilton Cattlemen Banquet will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a prime rib meal, entertainment, and recognition of honored guests. Rex Havens is the evening’s entertainment. He’s a former college professor who has made the transition to standup comedian. Tickets are $25 per person, or banquet sponsorships that include two banquet tickets and the business recognition at the banquet are available for $150. Cattlemen’s Banquet tickets can be purchased from any of the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Directors or at the UNL Extension Offices in Hamilton and York Counties.