Jenny's Reesources -- Soil health/cover crop workshop/site tour planned

Upcoming Events

• July 19: Nebraska 4R's Nutrient Stewardship Day, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., ENREC near Mead, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/07/19/164414/

• July 19: Cover Crop & Soil Health Field Day, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4-H Building York, RSVP: (402) 646-5426

• July 28-31: Hamilton County Fair

• July 30-Aug. 3: Merrick County Fair

• Aug. 1-3: Nitrogen Use Efficiency Workshop, UNL East and Innovation Campus, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/01/162628/

• Aug. 2: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Extension Office Norfolk, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 3: Haskell Ag Lab Field Day, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., near Concord, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/03/162471/

• Aug. 4: UNL South Central Ag Lab Field Day, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., SCAL near Clay Center, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/04/158004/

• Aug. 4-7: York County Fair

• Aug. 4-7: Seward County Fair

• Aug. 8: Ag Budget Calculator Overview and Whole Farm Features, 11 a.m., https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/08/164935/

• Aug. 9-13: Thayer County Fair

• Aug. 9: Soybean Management Field Days, Blue Hill

• Aug. 9-10: Nebraska Grazing Conference, Younes in Kearney, to https://grassland.unl.edu/nebraska-grazing-conference-registration

• Aug. 10: Soybean Management Field Days, Central City

• Aug. 11: Soybean Management Field Days, Brownville

• Aug. 12: Soybean Management Field Days, Decatur

• Aug. 16: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Fairgrounds in Holdrege, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 16-18: No Till on the Plains Dakotas Bus Tour, http://notill.org/

• Aug. 17: Nebraska Flame Weeding Workshop, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., ENREC near Mead, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/17/165512/

• Aug. 18: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 10 a.m. - Noon, Extension Office Lincoln, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 23: Midwest Corn Production Clinic, ENREC near Mead, https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/

• Aug. 24: Midwest Soybean Production Clinic, ENREC near Mead, https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/

• Aug. 24: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 1-3 p.m. Extension Office Columbus, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 25: West Central Water and Crops Field Day, 8 a.m., WCREEC in North Platte, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/25/165581/

Japanese Beetles

Hopefully this is the last week I talk about Japanese Beetles! I’m hoping they’re coming to an end for this year as I’m not hitting as many while driving! Seems like each week brings new questions that I hope will be helpful to share. For tree and garden products, please check the handout which can be downloaded from the front page of york.unl.edu.

In replant corn and soybean fields, the beetles are attracted to the older plants (check strips/original bean plants); they shouldn’t be going after the replant ones. I’ve heard areas (not hail damaged) have sprayed beans at least twice. People wondered if this is to be expected with products that should have 14 days residual. In talking with Bob Wright, he says there’s little research on Japanese beetles on chemical efficacy. The soybeans continue to produce new leaves and the herbicides, although there’s residual in the pyrethroid products, doesn’t translocate to new leaves. Sunlight also breaks down the herbicide in leaves. Increasing water helps with coverage (helpful if increase to at least three gallons in aerial applications-same for fungicide applications). Chemigation is an option too.

I’ve also been asked about adding other nutrient and biological products, etc. to tanks to increase the plant health. While I’m not opposed to the concept of healthy plants fending off insects/pathogens, I don’t know of research to comment on that for Japanese beetles. Sidenote: (not necessarily Japanese beetle related), when I’ve been called out to problem situations in fields this year, numerous times there’s been a large number of products placed in the tank. I just wonder how all these things are truly interacting together and if we’re potentially creating problems (increasing selection pressure and resistance) on weeds, insects, pathogens by potentially reducing efficacy of the original pesticide product that was meant to be sprayed before everything else (plant growth regulators, micros, etc.) was added. Again, no research, just a consistent observation in field calls with problems this year.

White Grub prevention/control in lawns

I’ve been getting questions about grub prevention as well since the Japanese beetles lay eggs in lawns. Control depends on proper timing of the application and moving the insecticide into the root zone where grubs feed. Preventive control applications are made from mid to late June. They can work in early July (it’s potentially too late now). Curative or rescue treatments are made in August or September and I will talk about those products next month.

Preventive – Most of the preventively-applied insecticides are systemic in nature and will be taken up by the plant and translocated to roots. The following products are effective against young grubs and are labeled for homeowner use: Chlorantraniliprole –Scotts GrubEx; Imidacloprid –Bonide Grub Beater, BioAdvanced Season Long Grub Control + fertilizer.

Check grain bins

With all the work of starting crops over the month of June, checking grain bins wasn’t as high on the list for many in this area. Two farmers suggested I mention checking grain bins this week as they had found some hot spots and were thankfully able to get things under control.

Take care of yourself!

I know how worn down I’m feeling each week, and I’m not in the shoes of you as the farmers and landowners who have went through so much loss. These storms keep giving as people find additional damages to buildings, equipment, trees, crops, etc. I realize with the heat it’s not realistic for many to get away for long. There will always be a list and few of us ever ‘catch up’. But there’s only one of each of us. My challenge for us this week is to take some intentional time to reset… whether a half hour or a few hours. Spend the time doing a hobby, resting, strengthening your faith, catching up with someone. We need these breaks and I’m doing that as well. Be sure to stay hydrated with the heat too!

Cover crop and soil health field day

This snuck up on me and I failed to talk about it sooner; it will be held this Tuesday July 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Registration at 9:30 a.m.) at the 4-H Building at the York County Fairgrounds. Topics include: understanding soil health, the Nebraska soil carbon product cover crop study; On-Farm research cover crop study update; and Cover crops for upland game birds. Following lunch there will be a cover crop field site visit with a demonstration of how to conduct a soil health inventory. There is no charge but please RSVP for meal count to Nate Pflueger at 402-646-5426.