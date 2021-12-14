Jenny's Reesources -- Private pesticide applicator licenses

Upcoming Events
• Dec. 16: Nebraska Soybean Day & Machinery Expo, 9:10-2:15 p.m. (Reg. 8:30 a.m.), https://go.unl.edu/05ce
• Dec. 16: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Fairgrounds in Albion, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg
• Jan. 6: Crop Production Clinic, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte
• Jan. 6: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York. 9:30 a.m. Pesticide Training, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan. 7: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York. 9:30 a.m. Chemigation Training, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan. 11: Crop Production Clinic, Northeast Community College, Norfolk
• Jan. 13: Crop Production Clinic, Holiday Inn Express, Beatrice
• Jan. 14 & 15: TAPS practicum (banquet 15th), Kearney, https://go.unl.edu/zy05
• Jan. 18, 20, 25, 27: Know your options, Know your numbers (virtual), 6:30-8:30 p.m., https://wia.unl.edu/know
• Jan. 19: Crop Production Clinic, C3 Hotel & Convention Center, Hastings
• Jan. 21: Crop Production Clinic, ENREC near Ithaca
• Jan. 25-26: No-till on the Plains Winter Conference, Wichita, KS, http://www.notill.org/upcoming-events
• Jan. 25: Crop Production Clinic, Younes, Kearney
• Jan. 26: Crop Production Clinic, Holthus Convention Center, York
• Feb. 17: Nebraska On-Farm Research Updates, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., York, Kearney, North Platte, Norfolk, Auburn
• Feb. 21: TAPS practicum, Kearney, https://go.unl.edu/zy05
• Feb. 24-25: Women in Ag, Kearney, https://wia.unl.edu/conference
• March 8-9: TAPS kick-off, North Platte, https://go.unl.edu/zy05
Winter meetings
It’s been nice to plan winter meetings this year with more ‘normalcy’ than last year! I’ve been getting questions regarding private applicator training. There’s several changes that we need to make you aware of.
Training options for 2022 include: in-person training via your local county Extension office (Fee $50), online training via pested.unl.edu (Fee $50), or attending Crop Production Clinics cpc.unl.edu (Fee $80). RSVP will be required for all in-person training to the county Extension office hosting the training.
One change to the training: a hard copy of the “Guide for Weed, Insect, Disease Management” will not be provided with your training materials this year and is not included in the fee cost. A weblink to view the Guide will be provided to certifying applicators. A hard copy of the Guide can also be purchased and info. will be shared when we mail out pesticide letters to applicators needed to recertify in 2022.
Due to changes in the Nebraska Pesticide Act, there are additional updates to the private pesticide safety training that may impact your operation, particularly regarding fumigation. By 2025, everyone who fumigates, needs to have a fumigation category associated with one’s pesticide license. This includes for private applicators. The fumigation category can only be obtained by purchasing the training materials from pested.unl.edu and then taking a test at an NDA walk-in testing location.
In 2022, pesticide cards (tan in color) will be printed to be thicker like a credit card since the ink would often rub off on the previous paper versions. Private applicators previously did not have categories assigned on their licenses but will in the future if they fumigate. This change will begin in phases beginning with licenses that expire in 2022. Licenses that expire in 2023 and 2024 will need to obtain fumigation certification during their pesticide renewal years.
Your new license will indicate that you received private pesticide safety training with the words “General Agriculture” and/or a code (00) printed on it. If you choose to get certified in either Soil or Non-Soil/Structural Fumigation, your license will show these as 01a and 11, respectively.
Activities that require the Soil Fumigation (01A) category include: The use of restricted use fumigants to control soil-borne insects or disease such as in potato fields or fumigation prior to planting tree nursery stock. If you wish to use soil fumigants, you will be required to pass the commercial/noncommercial Soil Fumigation (category 01a) exam to receive this certification. Training manuals are available for purchase on the pested.unl.edu website or call 402-472-1632 for more information.
Activities that require the Non-Soil/Structural Fumigation (11) category include: The use of solid or gaseous restricted use fumigants in burrows, buildings, chambers, vaults, tents, vehicles, railcars, or other vessels. The application can be for protection of commodities from insects, vertebrate animals, or pathogens that cause disease. For example, fumigation of stored grain (flat or silo storage), fumigation of rodent burrows (moles, gophers, etc. because fumigating burrow, not soil), fumigation of logs or other wood materials (under tarps or in chambers), fumigation of structures for termites or other wood destroying insects. If you wish to use non-soil, structural, or rodent burrow fumigants, you will be required to pass the commercial/noncommercial Non-Soil/Structural Fumigation (category 11) exam to receive this certification. Training manuals are available for purchase on the pested.unl.edu website or call 402-472-1632 for more information.
Activities that require a pesticide license but do NOT require fumigation categories include: the use of restricted use pesticide mists, smokes, fogs or other aerosols that are NOT labeled as fumigants. Examples of these are ‘gopher gasers’ and other products that aren’t labeled as fumigants. They typically have a smell to them whereas fumigants don’t.
This is all new for 2022 and will most likely be confusing. Please contact the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-2351 with any questions if the fumigation activities you are doing involve a fumigation license.