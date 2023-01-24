Jenny's Reesources -- Nitrogen rate and timing on-farm research studies

Upcoming Events

Jan. 24: Crop Production Clinic, Younes Conference Center, Kearney, with Nebraska Agri-Business Exposition, https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc

Jan. 24-25: Nebraska Agri-Business Association, Kearney

Jan. 25: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Civic Center, Seward, RSVP: 402-643-2981

Jan. 25: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings

Jan. 25: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings

Jan. 25: Pesticide Training, 6 p.m., HWY 92 Bldg, David City, RSVP: 402-367-7410

Jan. 26: Sorghum Symposium, 9 a.m., NCTA, Curtis

Jan. 26: Fremont Corn Expo, 7:30 a.m. Christensen Field, Fremont

Jan. 26: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Community Center, Davenport, RSVP: 402-768-7212

Jan. 26: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Community Center, Blue Hill

Jan. 26: Chemigation, 1 p.m., Community Center, Davenport, RSVP: 402-768-7212

Jan. 26: Chemigation,1:30 p.m., Community Center, Blue Hill

Jan.27: Chemigation, 9:30 a.m., Cornerstone Event Center, Fairgrounds York, RSVP: 402-362-5508

Jan. 31: Ag Day, 9:30 a.m. (9 a.m. Reg.), Fairgrounds, Aurora

Jan. 31: Southwestern Water Conference, 10 a.m., Ag Center, Holdrege

Jan. 31: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., ENREC near Mead, RSVP: 402-624-8030

Jan. 31: York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s Banquet, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meal, Holthus Convention Center

On-Farm Research

Many farmers are interested in finding ways to grow the same or more bushels with less inputs. Nebraska On-Farm Research has been working with farmers to test different studies, including nutrient management ones, on their farms since the 1990’s. Area on-farm research cooperators and I started the 2022 season with 35 studies, but only 15 made it to harvest with the hail.

While there’s numerous nutrient management studies throughout Nebraska, I’ll focus on local data. Since 2020, one farmer in the Henderson area has been testing nitrogen rate and timing studies. Fields were impacted by July 9 windstorms in 2020 and 2021 and the June 14 hailstorms in 2022. His goals include testing any benefits (yield and nitrogen carryover) to split applying nitrogen vs. applying it mostly up front, and also testing his nitrogen rate vs. +/- 50 lb N/ac. He’s currently amassed 7 site-years worth of data of which only 3 have shown a difference when reducing his grower rate by 50 lb N/ac. For reference, the soil type is silty clay loam/silt loams and his yield goal is around 240 bu/ac. These studies received partial sponsorship from the Upper Big Blue NRD. All the data is shown in charts at jenreesources.com.

In 2022, his nitrogen timing study was conducted on the same strips as in 2021. This study looked at spring vs. split application of nitrogen at 50 lb rate differences. Treatments were: Spring anhydrous of 180 lb N/ac, Spring anhydrous of 230 lb N/ac, Split 180 (120 lb N as spring anhydrous + 60 lb 32% UAN sidedress), and Split 230 (170 lb N as spring anhydrous + 60 lb as 32% UAN sidedress). The field received 35% hail damage at V5 with harvest stands reduced to around 23,000 plants/ac. Yields from the four treatments listed above respectively: 226, 229, 227, and 230 bu/ac with no yield differences amongst the treatments. In 2021, on the same strips of spring vs. split, treatments of 140 vs. 190 lb N/ac were compared. There again were no yield differences with yields ranging from 235-237 in 2021.

In 2022, he also conducted a study testing the economically optimum nitrogen rate on irrigated corn. The previous crop was soybean and this field had 25% hail damage at V6 on June 14, reducing harvest stands to an average of 23,500 plants/ac. Fall anhydrous in November 2021 was applied at rates of 0, 50, 100, 150, and 200 lb N/ac. All treatments then received a sidedress application of 50 lb N/ac as 32% UAN at V8. The sidedress was surface applied and didn’t get incorporated until a rain 10 days later. 2022 was a high mineralization year, but it’s still incredible to see that with only 50 lb N/ac, he achieved 211 bu/ac! The 100 lb N/ac received 222 bu/ac. There were no yield differences between the 150, 200, 250 lb N/ac treatments with respective yields of 231, 232, and 230 bu/ac. The economically optimal nitrogen rate was determined to be 121 lb N/ac for this field. Studies like this are interesting to show what our farmers are trying. They’re also helpful for examining and rethinking nutrient application rates and timing to our fields. If you’re interested in learning more, would encourage you to RSVP for our on-farm research update held Feb. 15 at the Holthus Convention Center in York at: RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/2023ofr.

Hamilton County Ag Day

Steve Melvin has put together great opportunities for the Hamilton and Merrick County Ag Days this year! Jan. 31 is Hamilton County Ag Day at the fairgrounds in Aurora with registration at 9 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:30 a.m. with corn and USDA updates. Additional morning topics include corn and soybean insect and disease updates and irrigation scheduling info. Lunch is sponsored by AKRS equipment. The afternoon is focused on a Farm/Ranch Transition Succession Workshop with Al Vyhnalek, UNL Farm succession specialist and Tom Fehringer, Attorney. I’ve heard a lot of farm succession speakers and this duo of Al and Tom is extra helpful. They are so practical and share in a way that is easily understandable and relatable. I could relate to the family stories they shared and have seen some people in tears for two main reasons: wishing they had heard the info. earlier and also grateful they had the info. now to change things for the future. Please consider attending!