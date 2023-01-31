Jenny's Reesources -- January just flew by! Sharing upcoming February events.

Upcoming Events

Jan. 31: Ag Day, 9:30 a.m. (9 a.m. Reg.), Fairgrounds, Aurora

Jan. 31: Southwestern Water Conference, 10 a.m., Ag Center, Holdrege

Jan. 31: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., ENREC near Mead, RSVP: 402-624-8030

Jan. 31: York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s Banquet, 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meal, Holthus Convention Center

Feb. 1: Farm and Ranch lease considerations for 2023, 10:30 a.m., Extension Office, Lincoln, https://cap.unl.edu/succession

Feb. 1: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Minden

Feb. 1: Chemigation, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora

Feb. 1: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Kearney

Feb. 1: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Minden

Feb. 1-2: Farm and Ranch Expo, North Platte

Feb. 2: Chemigation, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City

Feb. 2: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., Ag Hall Tuxedo Park, Crete, RSVP: (402) 821-2151

Feb 3: Friday Conversations: Understanding the Soil Microbiome, 10 a.m.-Noon, 4-H Bldg York, RSVP: 402-362-5508

Feb. 7: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Geneva, RSVP: 402-759-3712

Feb. 7: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Extension Office, Kearney

Feb. 8: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Deshler, RSVP: 402-768-7212

Feb. 9: Eastern NE Soil Health Conference, ENREC near Mead

Feb. 9: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Ag Center, Holdrege

Feb. 10: Friday Conversations: Rethinking Grazing: Nutrient Distribution Strategies for corn stalks/cover crop/pastures, 10 a.m.-Noon, 4-H Bldg York, RSVP: 402-362-5508

Feb. 10: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City, RSVP: 308-946-3843

Friday Conversations—Focus on Nutrients

These meetings will all be held 10 a.m.-Noon on Feb. 3, 10, and 24 in the 4-H Bldg in York. I started Friday in February conversations last year, and attendees shared to continue them. My goal is to connect farmers and ag industry to share practical info on what is working and hasn’t worked around specific topics in their operations. These are informal meetings where I’ve asked some farmers to start the conversation and it builds from there. Last year the focus was on cover crops. This year, it’s around nutrient management. Please join us if interested for a time of connection, conversation, and learning! RSVP isn’t required but helps me with preparing (402-362-5508 or jrees2@unl.edu). Topics include:

Feb. 3: Understanding the soil microbiome (featuring Dr. Rhae Drijber, UNL soil microbiologist). Discussion around soil microbes and our expectations of what they can/can’t do.

Feb. 10: Rethinking Grazing-Strategies for nutrient distribution. Producers share how they graze cornstalks, cover crops, pastures for the purpose of better nutrient distribution & value of this.

Feb. 24: Nutrient balancing in conventional, regen, and organic systems. What does the term ‘nutrient balance’ mean to you, what does that look like, and how does one achieve it?

Eastern NE Soil

Health Conference

Feb. 9 Eastern NE Soil Health Conference is back at the Eastern NE R&E Center near Mead from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Registration at 8:30 a.m.). Topics include: Rediversifying crop rotations via Marshall McDaniel, ISU; Chad Dane (Clay Co. Farmer) and Jay Goertzen (York Co. Farmer) will share their experiences after 3 and 4 years interseeding cover crops into early season corn/soybeans on a farmer panel with me; Mary Drewnoski will share practical tips for selecting and grazing forage cover crops; A farmer panel will share on diversifying and intensifying crop rotations (Angela Knuth (Saunders County), Garret Ruskamp (Cuming County), Kyle Riesen (Jefferson County), and Haldon Fugate (Gage County) moderated by Nathan Mueller, NE Extension; and emerging topics will include biochar, kernza, and what’s new in the cover crop industry. There’s no charge, RSVP to: https://go.unl.edu/z7rx.

On-Farm Research Updates

They’re my favorite because the farmers share about research conducted on their own farms. If you haven’t attended in awhile, the York meeting has been designed around conversation with the goals of connection and learning from each other. Come hear farmers share their experiences on production practices such as soybean rates and maturities, nutrient management studies, cover crops, and products such as Pivot Bio PROVEN, Source N, and Xyway. There’s no charge, but RSVP is required for meal planning: https://go.unl.edu/2023ofr. All locations begin at 9 a.m. (Reg. at 8:30 a.m.). Locations: York (Feb. 15, Holthus Convention Center); Beatrice (Feb. 16, Holiday Inn); Fremont (Feb. 17, Extension Office); North Platte (Mar. 1 West Central REEC); Kearney (Mar. 2, Extension Office).

Certification Trainings

Certification Trainings Dates for programs listed below are listed at: https://jenreesources.com/upcoming-events/

Pesticide Trainings: For those who have missed pesticide trainings, I still have some left in Geneva, Deshler, York, David City, Seward.

Chemigation: I failed to remind people we were doing chemigation trainings last week in our area. If you still need this, you can do this online or attend in-person in Aurora, Central City, Grand Island, Columbus, Lincoln, or Beatrice.

RUP Dicamba training is no longer provided by Extension. You need to take the trainings provided by the companies. Direct links at: https://jenrees ources.com/upcoming-events/

Additional Meetings

Feb. 14 is the Ag Update in Central City with a focus on drought and water; Feb. 23-24 is Women in Ag in Kearney; and the Central Plains Irrigation Conference is in Kearney on Feb. 28-Mar. 1.

Soybean Production

Workshop

Balancing Species Protection and Soybean Production workshop on Feb 9th and 10th in Lincoln, NE. For individuals (soybean growers, crop consultants, and ag professionals) across Nebraska and Iowa interested in participating. This is an important opportunity to communicate the impact of the Endangered Species Act on ag production and to find solutions that work for farmers and the species in our communities. Goal is to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss the impacts of national pesticide decisions on a local level and identify the potential consequences and co-benefits of conservation practices for pesticide mitigation measures, endangered species protections, and soil and water conservation. Discuss current ag productivity stressors and listed species needs to work towards developing local adaptive management solutions that can ultimately feed into national pesticide decisions. Having these conversations at a local level can potentially provide greater flexibility in managing new or emerging production issues. Please email Dr. Justin McMechan by Feb. 2 if you’re interested in attending or have comments to share: justin.mcmechan@unl.edu.