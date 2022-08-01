Jenny's Reesources -- It's county fair time!

Upcoming Events

• Aug. 1-3: Nitrogen Use Efficiency Workshop, UNL East and Innovation Campus, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/01/162628/

• Aug. 2: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Extension Office Norfolk, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 3: Haskell Ag Lab Field Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., near Concord, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/03/162471/

• Aug. 4: UNL South Central Ag Lab Field Day, 8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Reg. 8:30), SCAL near Clay Center, RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/scalfieldday

• Aug. 4-7: York County Fair

• Aug. 4-7: Seward County Fair

• Aug. 8: Ag Budget Calculator Overview and Whole Farm Features, 11 a.m., https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/08/164935/

• Aug. 9-13: Thayer Co. Fair

• Aug. 9: Soybean Management Field Days, Blue Hill, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 9-10: Nebraska Grazing Conference, Younes in Kearney, to https://grassland.unl.edu/nebraska-grazing-conference-registration

• Aug. 10: Soybean Management Field Days, Central City, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 11: Soybean Management Field Days, Brownville, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 12: Soybean Management Field Days, Decatur, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 16: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 5:30-7 pm, Fairgrounds in Holdrege, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 16-18: No Till on the Plains Dakotas Bus Tour, http://notill.org/

• Aug. 17: Nebraska Flame Weeding Workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., ENREC near Mead, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/17/165512/

• Aug. 18: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 10 a.m.-Noon, Extension Office Lincoln, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 18-19: Solar Design & Installation Hands-On Workshop, Lincoln, https://cvent.me/oaKz2v

Fair Time!

It’s fair time for both York and Seward counties. While unfortunate that the fairs are the same time (Aug. 4-7), there’s great opportunities at each one! Come on out to view the 4-H and FFA exhibits, eat great food including BBQ/steak fry served by various local commodity groups, enjoy the entertainment, and catch up with friends and neighbors from across the counties. Please view the schedule of events for Seward County Fair at: https://sewardcountyfairgrounds.com/countyfairinfo/ and York County Fair at: http://www.yorkcountyfair.com/.

Also, we know the weather greatly impacted gardens. I’m asking for the York County 4-H/FFA/Open Class participants still bring your produce even if it isn’t ‘market ready’. So, bring your green tomatoes, small peppers, etc. as we’d still appreciate your entries!

Crop update

Tar spot was found on a leaf in a Saunders county field this past week. Very low incidence in the field and we’re not recommending fungicide for it at this time. Southern rust was found in northeast Kansas this past week, but hasn’t been detected in Nebraska yet.

I’ve had a number of comments this year about herbicides not seeming to kill palmer as in the past. Some common threads so far have been specific nozzle types used, weeds that had received hail at some point and potentially ‘hardened off’, and also some questions about water quality (pH, hardness) and any impacts there. If you’re noticing/hearing anything specific that worked or really didn’t work this year, I’d be interested in knowing it so I can keep compiling a list of considerations for weed scientists and ag industry to talk through this winter.

I also have received some questions/comments regarding irrigating shallower or deeper. We’ve been saying to get around as fast as one can if you are applying fungicide and/or insecticide through the pivot (0.15” and no more than 0.25”). For fertigation, we’d say 30 lb/ac can be applied in 0.25” and 50-60 lb/ac in 0.5”. Otherwise, we would recommend putting on closer to an inch at a time (depending on what the ground can take in without running off). This is also true for managing disease, particularly white mold in soybean and if tar spot in corn gets established years down the road (it’s better to reduce the frequency for leaf wetness when we irrigate).

Spider mites: Hot, dry weather has increased spider mite activity in crops (also FYI in gardens). Our Extension entomologists updated a CropWatch article that has more info. and a table with products listed for crops: https://go.unl.edu/9v6u. They write, “For effective control, spider mites must come into contact with the miticide. Since mites are found primarily on the underside of the leaves, they are difficult to reach with low volume applications. Using three or more gallons of water per acre by air to carry miticides may increase effectiveness. Aerial applications are generally more effective if applied very early in the morning or in the late evening. Applications made at these times avoid the upward movement of sprays, away from the plants, on hot rising air.

Eggs are difficult to kill with pyrethroid or organophosphate miticides, so reinfestation is likely to occur 7- 10 days after treatment as a result of egg hatching. The reinfestation is frequently heavy because natural enemies have been reduced or eliminated. A second application may be necessary to kill newly hatched mites before they mature and deposit more eggs.

Miticides with activity against eggs and immature stages include Zeal, Oberon and Onager. In many cases, especially with the twospotted spider mite, slowing the rate of population increase is all that can be accomplished with a miticide application.”

Also, I’ll speak more on this next week, but Soybean Management Field Days are quickly approaching Aug. 9-12. For more information got to https://go.unl.edu/xukf.