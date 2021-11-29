 Skip to main content
Jenny's Reesources -- Help from Nebraska Extension
Jenny's Reesources -- Help from Nebraska Extension

Jenny

Upcoming Events

• Dec. 8: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Club Room Ag Park, Columbus, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg

• Dec. 9: Farmers/Ranchers College: Dr. David Kohl, 1 p.m., Bruning Opera House, Bruning

• Dec. 9: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Nielsen Community Center, West Point, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg

• Dec. 9: Women in Ag: Love of the Land Conference, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Sandhills Convention Center, North Platte, RSVP: https://wia.unl.edu/WMAL

• Dec. 10-11: Returning to the Farm Workshop, Columbus, https://go.unl.edu/3h25

• Dec. 14: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Auditorium Randolph, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg

• Dec. 16: Nebraska Soybean Day & Machinery Expo, 9:10-2:15 p.m. (Reg. 8:30 a.m.), https://go.unl.edu/05ce

• Dec. 16: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Fairgrounds in Albion, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg

Resources

I trust you had a blessed Thanksgiving! I received a few questions recently on where specific resources were located or if we had specific resources on certain topics. So, while there’s more, here is a number of resources available from Nebraska Extension in the event any can be helpful to you.

Webinars:

• Ag Economics crop/livestock webinars: Often are held each Thursday at noon. All recordings and schedule at: https://cap.unl.edu/webinars#archive

• Heuermann Lectures: Often held quarterly: https://heuermannlectures.unl.edu/

• Agronomy/Horticulture dept. seminars: https://agronomy.unl.edu/agronomy-and-horticulture-seminar-series

2021 Field Day Recordings:

• South Central Ag Lab: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/2021virtualscalfieldday/

• SCAL Weed Mgmt. Field Day: https://agronomy.unl.edu/2021-weed-management-field-day-videos

• Crop mgmt. for CCA credits: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/

Podcasts:

• BeefWatch: livestock-related. https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-podcast

• CropWatch: crops-related. http://feeds.feedburner.com/NebraskaCropwatch

• FarmBits: Precision and digital ag podcast. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt1KaNGZWOm5_roIGUQPnMA

• Nebraska Ag Almanac weekly radio features: https://extensionalmanac.unl.edu/

Nebraska Extension Websites:

• CropWatch: crop-related. https://cropwatch.unl.edu

• Beef: https://beef.unl.edu

• Water: https://water.unl.edu

• Food/Nutrition/Health: https://food.unl.edu

• Families/Children: https://child.unl.edu/

• Lawns/Gardens/Trees: https://communityenvironment.unl.edu/

• Entrepreneurship: https://extension.unl.edu/entrepreneurship/

• 4-H: https://4h.unl.edu/

• Rural Prosperity: https://ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/

• Center for Ag Profitability: https://cap.unl.edu/

• Bioenergy/Wind/Solar Energy: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/bioenergy

• Extension Publications: https://extensionpubs.unl.edu/

CropWatch survey

We’re seeking your input for UNL’s CropWatch. The survey found at: https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bxemKxHqB8n82Q6, takes about five minutes to complete, and asks about article readability, topic significance, and includes a section to suggest topics for 2022. The results of this survey will help guide CropWatch’s planning efforts for 2022.

Soil Health Educator

Nebraska Extension is currently seeking a state-wide Extension educator for soil health. Applications are due Dec. 3 for those interested: https://employment.unl.edu/postings/76246.

