Jenny's Reesources -- Help from Nebraska Extension

Upcoming Events
• Dec. 8: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Club Room Ag Park, Columbus, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg
• Dec. 9: Farmers/Ranchers College: Dr. David Kohl, 1 p.m., Bruning Opera House, Bruning
• Dec. 9: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Nielsen Community Center, West Point, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg
• Dec. 9: Women in Ag: Love of the Land Conference, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Sandhills Convention Center, North Platte, RSVP: https://wia.unl.edu/WMAL
• Dec. 10-11: Returning to the Farm Workshop, Columbus, https://go.unl.edu/3h25
• Dec. 14: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Auditorium Randolph, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg
• Dec. 16: Nebraska Soybean Day & Machinery Expo, 9:10-2:15 p.m. (Reg. 8:30 a.m.), https://go.unl.edu/05ce
• Dec. 16: Confronting Cropping Challenges, 1-4 p.m., Fairgrounds in Albion, Info & RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/3fbg
Resources
I trust you had a blessed Thanksgiving! I received a few questions recently on where specific resources were located or if we had specific resources on certain topics. So, while there’s more, here is a number of resources available from Nebraska Extension in the event any can be helpful to you.
Webinars:
• Ag Economics crop/livestock webinars: Often are held each Thursday at noon. All recordings and schedule at: https://cap.unl.edu/webinars#archive
• Heuermann Lectures: Often held quarterly: https://heuermannlectures.unl.edu/
• Agronomy/Horticulture dept. seminars: https://agronomy.unl.edu/agronomy-and-horticulture-seminar-series
2021 Field Day Recordings:
• South Central Ag Lab: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/2021virtualscalfieldday/
• SCAL Weed Mgmt. Field Day: https://agronomy.unl.edu/2021-weed-management-field-day-videos
• Crop mgmt. for CCA credits: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/
Podcasts:
• BeefWatch: livestock-related. https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-podcast
• CropWatch: crops-related. http://feeds.feedburner.com/NebraskaCropwatch
• FarmBits: Precision and digital ag podcast. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt1KaNGZWOm5_roIGUQPnMA
• Nebraska Ag Almanac weekly radio features: https://extensionalmanac.unl.edu/
Nebraska Extension Websites:
• CropWatch: crop-related. https://cropwatch.unl.edu
• Beef: https://beef.unl.edu
• Water: https://water.unl.edu
• Food/Nutrition/Health: https://food.unl.edu
• Families/Children: https://child.unl.edu/
• Lawns/Gardens/Trees: https://communityenvironment.unl.edu/
• Entrepreneurship: https://extension.unl.edu/entrepreneurship/
• 4-H: https://4h.unl.edu/
• Rural Prosperity: https://ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/
• Center for Ag Profitability: https://cap.unl.edu/
• Bioenergy/Wind/Solar Energy: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/bioenergy
• Extension Publications: https://extensionpubs.unl.edu/
CropWatch survey
We’re seeking your input for UNL’s CropWatch. The survey found at: https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bxemKxHqB8n82Q6, takes about five minutes to complete, and asks about article readability, topic significance, and includes a section to suggest topics for 2022. The results of this survey will help guide CropWatch’s planning efforts for 2022.
Soil Health Educator
Nebraska Extension is currently seeking a state-wide Extension educator for soil health. Applications are due Dec. 3 for those interested: https://employment.unl.edu/postings/76246.