Jenny's Reesources -- Hail damaged trees and Japanese Beetles

Upcoming Events

• July 6-9: Clay County Fair

• July 6-12: Fillmore County Fair

• July 9-13: Nuckolls County Fair

• July 19: Nebraska 4R's Nutrient Stewardship Day, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., ENREC near Mead, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/07/19/164414/

• July 19: Cover Crop & Soil Health Field Day, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4-H Building York, RSVP: 402)646-5426

• July 19: Crop Science Investigation for Youth, 4:45 p.m., jrees2@unl.edu

• July 28-31: Hamilton County Fair

• July 30-Aug. 3: Merrick County Fair

• Aug. 1-3: Nitrogen Use Efficiency Workshop, UNL East and Innovation Campus, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/01/162628/

• Aug. 3: Haskell Ag Lab Field Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., near Concord, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/03/162471/

• Aug. 4: UNL South Central Ag Lab Field Day, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., SCAL near Clay Center, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/04/158004/

• Aug. 4-7: York County Fair

• Aug. 4-7: Seward County Fair

• Aug. 8: Ag Budget Calculator Overview and Whole Farm Features, 11 a.m., https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/08/164935/

• Aug. 9-13: Thayer County Fair

• Aug. 9: Soybean Management Field Days, Blue Hill

• Aug. 10: Soybean Management Field Days, Central City

• Aug. 11: Soybean Management Field Days, Brownville

• Aug. 12: Soybean Management Field Days, Decatur

• Aug. 16-18: No Till on the Plains Dakotas Bus Tour, http://notill.org/

• Aug. 17: Nebraska Flame Weeding Workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., ENREC near Mead, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/17/165512/

• Aug. 23: Midwest Corn Production Clinic, ENREC near Mead, https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/

• Aug. 24: Midwest Soybean Production Clinic, ENREC near Mead, https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/

• Aug. 25: West Central Water and Crops Field Day, 8 a.m., WCREEC in North Platte, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/25/165581/

Food Safety Tips

Hope everyone has a safe and wonderful 4th! Some food safety tips from our Food and Nutrition educators: hot days above 90F means we need to keep warm foods 140F or warmer. Perishable food should stay in the fridge or on ice before and after eating. Leave perishable food out an hour or less in hot weather. For more picnic and bbq tips, check out https://bit.ly/3xjYWwz.

ET and GDD

Also praying for rain; pics of drought monitor map at my blog. Our CropWatch GDD and ET resources if you don’t have your own ET gage are at: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/gdd-etdata.

From CropWatch

The forages team shared more detail on summer annual forage options at: https://go.unl.edu/7z5p. A team of Extension and Industry professionals led by Dr. Amit Jhala shared info. regarding herbicide options for soybean after the June 30 RUP dicamba restriction: https://go.unl.edu/2i5a.

Hail Damaged Trees

Evergreen trees have rapidly turned brown on the hail-damaged sides of trees the past 7-10 days. We don’t recommend applying anything to them; just water them to help them with healing. Next spring, they may be more sensitive to fungal disease and insects. Sarah Browning, Extension horticulture educator shares, “Hailstone damage to a tree’s vascular system limits its ability to move water up from the roots and into the secondary branches and leaves. Movement of nutrients throughout the tree is also reduced. Over the next few years, previously healthy vigorous trees will produce callus tissue to seal off bark wounds and re-establish vascular function. Until then, they have a reduced ability to move water and cope with dry conditions….In most cases, homeowners should take a “wait and see” attitude. Trees and shrubs should be kept well-watered throughout summer and fall to avoid drought stress. Keep plants well mulched to prevent secondary injury from mowers and string trimmers.”

Japanese Beetles

The adult beetles are ½” in length with metallic green heads and white ‘tufts’ of hair that look like spots on the abdomen. Don’t use Japanese beetle traps! Research shows they attract beetles to the landscape.

Organic control options: Wait till 7-9 p.m. then knock beetles off plants into a bucket of soapy water to drown them. This method takes diligence but is effective. You can also spray trees with water to knock them down to the ground and then drown in soapy water. Neem and Pyola are two organic sprays that will protect for 3-7 days. Applying these products once per week can be effective as a repellent. Bt provides 7 days protection and is safe for bees.

Conventional control options: Japanese beetles impact flowering plants that other pollinators visit. Avoid spraying insecticides on windy days or when pollinators are present (best to spray late in day near dusk) and follow label instructions and harvest intervals (for cherries, plums, vegetables, etc.). Chlorantraniliprole (Acelepryn®) provides two to four weeks protection and is low risk to bees. Pyrethroids, including bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, lambda cyhalothrin, and permethrin, last about two to three weeks. Carbaryl (Sevin) or acephate will provide one to two weeks’ protection. Pyrethroids, carbaryl, and acephate are toxic to bees and other pollinators.

Corn and Soybean Thresholds

Soybean thresholds are 20% defoliation in the reproductive stages. In talking with Dr. Bob Wright, Extension Entomologist, we’re going with a 30% defoliation threshold for corn prior to tassel (same as soybean prior to flowering). Tasseled corn threshold: three or more Japanese beetles per ear, silks have been clipped to less than ½ inch, AND pollination is less than 50% complete. Pyrethroids are very effective against beetles. If one is concerned about flaring spidermites, a product like bifenthrin can be used.