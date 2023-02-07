Upcoming Events

Feb. 8: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Deshler, RSVP: 402-768-7212

Feb. 9: Eastern NE Soil Health Conference, ENREC near Mead chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Ag Center, Holdrege

Feb. 10: Friday Conversations: Rethinking Grazing: Nutrient Distribution Strategies for corn stalks/cover crop/pastures, 10 a.m.-Noon, 4-H Bldg York, RSVP: 402-362-5508

Feb. 10: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City, RSVP: 308-946-3843

Feb. 13: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Fairbury

Feb. 13: Pesticide Training, 6 p.m., Cornerstone Event Center, Fairgrounds, York, RSVP: 402-362-5508

Feb. 14: Ag Update, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City

Feb. 14: Butler Co. Ag Expo (Pesticide Training 1 p.m. RSVP: 402-367-7410

Feb. 14: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Franklin

Feb. 14: Chemigation, 6 p.m., Ag Park, Columbus

Feb. 15: On-Farm Research Update, 9 a.m. (Reg. 8:30), Holthus Convention Center, York, RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/2023ofr

Feb. 16: On-Farm Research Update, 9 a.m. (Reg. 8:30), Beatrice, RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/2023ofr

Feb. 16: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Ext. Office, Hastings

Feb. 16: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora, RSVP: 402-694-6174

Feb. 17: On-Farm Research Update, 9 a.m. (Reg. 8:30), Fremont, RSVP: https://go.unl.edu/2023ofr

Feb. 17: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Osceola, RSVP: 402-474-2321

Feb. 21: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Grand Island, RSVP: 308-385-5088

Feb. 21: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Community Center, Blue Hill

Feb. 21: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m., Harvest Hall, Fairgrounds, Seward, RSVP: 402-643-2981

Feb. 21: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Extension Office, Grand Island

Feb. 23: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City, RSVP: 308-946-3843

Feb. 23-24: Women in Ag, Kearney, https://wia.unl.edu/conference

Feb. 24: Friday Conversations: Nutrient Balancing: Commercial/Organic Fert, 10 a.m.-Noon, 4-H Bldg York, RSVP: 402-362-5508

Feb. 27: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Osceola, RSVP: 402-474-2321

Feb. 27: Pesticide Training, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Geneva, RSVP: 402-759-3712

Feb. 28: Pesticide Training, 2 p.m., Dick’s Place, Lawrence, RSVP: 402-225-2381

Feb. 28: Chemigation, 1 p.m., Extension Office, Beatrice

Feb. 28-Mar. 1: Central Plains Irrigation Conference, Kearney, RSVP

Sharing opportunities

I’m looking forward to hearing farmers and livestock producers share at two opportunities this week. This is a reminder of the Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference at Eastern NE R&E Center near Mead on Thursday, Feb. 9beginning at 9 a.m. (Reg. at 8:30 a.m.). This is also a reminder of our Conversations around Rethinking Grazing-Strategies for nutrient distribution on Friday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. — noon at the 4-H Building in York. I’ve asked a few producers to kick off the conversation on how they’re grazing cornstalks, cover crops, pastures for the purpose of better nutrient distribution. If you’re interested in this topic, please plan to attend to share your perspectives, what you’re doing, and questions!

For those reading this planning on attending pesticide recertification trainings in Hastings in February and March, the location is at the Extension Office (2975 S. Baltimore Ave.) in Hastings and NOT at the fairgrounds as listed in the winter program brochure.

Farm Bill Webinar

Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is reminding producers now is the time to make elections and enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2023 crop year. The signup period is open through March 15, 2023.

Producers can learn about the ARC and PLC options during a UNL Center for Agricultural Profitability webinar scheduled for 12 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Cathy Anderson, production and compliance programs chief for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency, and Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics, will present and share information relevant for producers, ag professionals and ag stakeholders. Registration for the webinar is free and can be found at: https://go.unl.edu/cap2-7.

Ag Update

Merrick County

Nebraska water quality’s impact on human health and more, Ag Update 2023 will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Merrick County Youth and Agriculture Education Center, 1784 Fairgrounds Rd, Central City. It will start with breakfast refreshments provided by Archer Credit Union and exhibits opening at 9 am. The event has a great lineup of speakers and exhibits, including “Nebraska Water, Connecting all Nebraskans” with Crystal Powers, “How Water and Substances Move in Soils and the Vadose Zone” with Aaron Daigh, and “Home Reverse Osmosis Cost Share Program” with Steve Melvin. Lunch will be provided and sponsored by Cornerstone Bank. The day will wrap-up about 3:15 p.m. with door prizes. RSVP to Steve Melvin at (308) 946-3843 or at the Merrick County Extension site.

Central Plains Irrigation Conference

The Central Plains Irrigation Conference will take place at the Kearney Holiday Inn Convention Center on Feb. 28 – March 1. This is an educational event and opportunity for networking among producers, university officials, industry leaders and other stakeholders. Irrigation in the Central Plains region will be the focus of the conference with topics such as, but not limited to: Getting the most out of your technology and irrigation support tools; Cover crops and residue management; Remote sensing and drone technology; Pivot performance; “Ogallala Aquifer’s Story: Human, Environment and Production”; Insect and nutrient management via chemigation; “TAPS: Effects of Participant Decisions on Profitability & Efficiency”. The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and then 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. The cost to attend the event is $55 in advance or $65 at the door. Registration cost does include the lunch meal on Tuesday. Registration is available online, and payment ahead of the conference is appreciated via check or credit card. CCA credits are pending. A vendor show will be available and if your business or organization is interested in having a booth, please contact Donna Lamm at 785-462-7574.