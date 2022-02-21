Jenny's Reesources -- Estate planning workshops and on-farm research Xyway LFR studies

Upcoming Events

• Feb 22: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Extension Office, Beatrice

• Feb 24: 9 a.m., Soil Fertility 101 Workshop, Fairgrounds, Clay Center

• Feb 24: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora

• Feb. 24: K-Junction Solar Project public informational meeting, 5 - 7:30 p.m., Stone Creek in McCool Junction

• Feb. 24-25: Women in Ag, Kearney, https://wia.unl.edu/conference

• Feb. 25: Practical Cover Crop Management: Reducing Inputs with Cover Crops, 10 a.m. - Noon, 4-H Building Fairgrounds, York, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu

• Feb 28: Pesticide Training, 6:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, 4-H Building, York, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu

• March 1: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Bladen

• March 1: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m., Fairgrounds Geneva

• March 2: Pesticide Training,1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City

• March 3: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Franklin

• March 3: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Stastny Community Center, Hebron

• March 8: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Minden

• March 8: Estate Planning Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Extension Office, Seward, RSVP: 402-643-2981

• March 8: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Minden

• March 8-9: TAPS kick-off, North Platte, https://go.unl.edu/zy05

• March 9: Cover Crop & Soil Health Conference Fairgrounds, Hastings

• March 10: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Grand Island

• March 10: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City

• March 10: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Ag Center, Holdrege

• March 11: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Lincoln

• March 15: TAPS Kick-off, SCAL, Clay Center

• March 16: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center

• March 17: Small Grain Silage Conference, ENREC near Mead, RSVP: HTTPS://GO.UNL.EDU/SILAGEFORBEEF2022

• March 17: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., HWY 92 Building, David City

• March 17: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Bladen

• March 21: Seward County Ag Banquet, 5:30 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. meal, Fairgrounds in Seward

• March 24: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Ag Hall, Osceola

• March 30: Pesticide Training, 6:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hastings

The economics of cover crops

I’ve so greatly appreciated the discussions and learning opportunities at meetings this past winter! We have one final cover crop meeting this Friday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. - Noon at the 4-H Building in York. The topic is discussing the economics of cover crops. I’m often asked about this and have ideas, but don’t have answers, so am seeking a discussion around it. We know grazing often is the one way (not always, but often) where cover crops will pay. Looking forward to a deeper discussion on additional ways to look at economics of cover crops, such as assigning a dollar value to any soil changes over time. Please join us if you’re interested!

Estate Planning Workshop March 8

We’re excited to offer an estate planning workshop for farmers and ranchers from 1:30 - 4 p.m. on March 8 at the Seward County Extension Office (322 S. 14th St. in Seward). My colleague, Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm and ranch transition and succession, will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process, and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.

He also asked Tom Fehringer, an attorney based in Columbus, to present during the workshop. Fehringer specializes in estate planning, business planning and trust administration, among other areas of practice. It’s just a great opportunity to learn more and ask questions (especially of an attorney) for free! Please RSVP by March 7th at 402-643-2981.

K-Junction Solar Project Public Meeting Feb. 24

EDF Renewables is inviting the public to a meeting to learn more about the K-Junction Solar Project on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction. Food and beverages will be provided.

Results of Xyway™ LFR® Fungicide in Furrow

Last week at the on-farm research update, three area farmers and I presented the results of our on-farm research Xyway™ LFR® studies. This fungicide, applied at planting, translocates within the plant providing disease protection for a period of time. In 2021, Xyway™ LFR® was tested at 8 on-farm locations in Buffalo, Hall, York, and Seward counties. Emergence counts taken at 4 locations in Buffalo/Hall counties showed better emergence with Xyway in one of the locations and slower emergence with Xyway in the other three locations. Early season stand counts were taken at all 8 locations. Of these, one location showed better stand with Xyway compared to the check, two showed less stand with Xyway, and the others showed no differences. Three of the 8 locations showed a yield reduction with Xyway compared to the check while the other five locations showed no difference. Half of the locations showed reduced profitability while there was no difference in the other half. At the two York locations, I also did disease ratings. In spite of it being a low-disease year, in one of the two locations, Xyway reduced gray leaf spot pressure on the plants compared to the check. At neither location was there a difference in overall southern rust severity. In general, the growers who tried this felt it was helpful from the standpoint their fields are near towns or powerlines where it’s difficult for arial applications. FMC recommended during the meeting to move the Xyway™ LFR® product away from the seed for those trying it in 2022.

Crop Science Investigation youth group

Our Crop Science Investigation Youth (CSI) group worked with Jerry and Brian Stahr on their Xyway study as part of the Nebraska Corn Board’s Innovative Youth Challenge. It was a great way for youth to utilize the scientific method while learning about crop scouting and participating in on-farm research! The youth won first place and share their results in the following video: https://youtu.be/B87xqr0pWMk. If you know of youth interested in science and plants who may want to join us for CSI, please let me know! We meet monthly throughout the year. Next meeting is March 15.