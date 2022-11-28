Jenny's Reesources -- December means winter meeting season

Upcoming events

• Dec. 1: Solar electric for farms, homes, businesses, 6-8 p.m., Lancaster County Extension in Lincoln, RSVP: go.unl.edu/solarworkshops2022

• Dec. 8: Farmers & Ranchers College: Dr. Kohl, Bruning Opera House, Bruning

• Dec. 9-10: Returning to the Farm, Holthus Convention Center, York, https://cap.unl.edu/rtf22

• Dec. 15: Farmers & Ranchers College: Figuring Cost of Production and Beyond with the Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) Program, Fairgrounds in Geneva

• Dec. 15: Solar electric for farms, homes, businesses, 6-8 p.m., Merrick County 4-H building, Central City, RSVP: go.unl.edu/solarworkshops2022

Winter meeting season

I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving! With the end of harvest begins winter meeting season. I’ll be sharing this week on some upcoming December events that my colleagues are hosting.

• Dec. 1: Solar Electric for Farms, Homes and Businesses will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Lancaster County Extension Office in Lincoln. It will also be held on Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Central City. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will help you decide if solar is right for you by learning about how systems work, safety, the value of electricity, value of incentives, and how to evaluate quotes from installers. Cost is $10. More info and registration at: https://go.unl.edu/solarworkshops2022.

• Dec. 8: Farmers and Ranchers College will kick off with its traditional program featuring Dr. David Kohl. Registration will start at 12:45 p.m. and the program will start at 1 p.m. at the Opera House in Bruning. The program is titled, “Agriculture Today: New Era of Prosperity or Temporary Opportunity?” Dr. Kohl is always a popular speaker. Don’t miss out on this engaging session that applies the big picture variables to your business, family and personal life.

• Dec. 9-10: I mentioned this last week, but this is a reminder, the “Returning to the Farm” workshop will be held Dec. 9-10 at the Holthus Convention Center in York. More information can be found here: https://cap.unl.edu/rtf22 .

• Dec. 14: The “Confronting Cropping Challenges” program will help producers make decisions for the 2023 growing season and they can renew their private pesticide applicator license. The program will be offered in five locations across northeast Nebraska in December. The closest location to this area will be held Wed., Dec. 14 at the Butler County Event Center in David City from 1-4 p.m. Program topics include tar spot of corn, drift management/boom sprayer calibration, and drought considerations. Attendees can join the first three informational sessions or if you need to renew your private pesticide applicator license in 2023, please attend the whole program. This training will only offer recertification of private pesticide licenses; those needing initial training will need to attend a training course offered in early 2023. The cost for the program is $10 if you are only attending the first three sessions. If you are being recertified for your private pesticide applicators license, the cost will be $60. The additional $50 is the same as you would pay to be recertified at a traditional private pesticide applicator training. Pre-registration online is appreciated but not required.

• Dec. 15: In collaboration with the Farmers and Ranchers College, the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability has scheduled a hands-on workshop for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Geneva. This workshop is for ag producers, farm managers, bankers and anyone interested in learning more about utilizing the free online Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) for enterprise budgeting. The workshop will run from 1-3 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds, 641 N Fifth St., Geneva.

• Dec. 15: Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo will be held at the fairgrounds in Wahoo from 8:30 a.m. (view exhibits with program beginning at 9:10 a.m.) to 2:15 p.m. Alan Brugler will be the keynote speaking on “Tricks and Tools to Survive Drought, War, Inflation, and Long Tails”. Additional topics include: Farm transition or succession-there is a difference and Soybean stem borer. The Pancake Man will serve lunch. There’s no cost but the Saunders County Soybean Association requests each attendee bring 1 or 2 cans of non-perishable food for the food pantry.