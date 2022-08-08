Jenny's Reesources -- County fairs, crop and garden updates

Upcoming Events

• Aug. 9-13: Thayer County Fair

• Aug. 9: Soybean Management Field Days, Blue Hill, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 9-10: Nebraska Grazing Conference, Younes in Kearney, to https://grassland.unl.edu/nebraska-grazing-conference-registration

• Aug. 10: Soybean Management Field Days, Central City, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 11: Soybean Management Field Days, Brownville, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 12: Soybean Management Field Days, Decatur, enrec.unl.edu/soydays

• Aug. 16: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Fairgrounds in Holdrege, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 16-18: No Till on the Plains Dakotas Bus Tour, http://notill.org/

• Aug. 17: Nebraska Flame Weeding Workshop, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., ENREC near Mead, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/17/165512/

• Aug. 18: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 10 a.m. - Noon, Extension Office Lincoln, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 18-19: Solar Design & Installation Hands-On Workshop, Lincoln, https://cvent.me/oaKz2v

• Aug. 19: Nebraska Corn Growers 50th Anniversary Celebration, 5:30 p.m. Banquet and program, 7 p.m. Dance, Stone Creek McCool Jct. RSVP: 402-438-6459

• Aug. 23: Midwest Corn Production Clinic, ENREC near Mead, https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/

• Aug. 24: Midwest Soybean Production Clinic, ENREC near Mead, https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/crop/

• Aug. 24: Ag Budget Calculator Training, 1-3 p.m. Extension Office Columbus, RSVP: https://cap.unl.edu/abc or 402-472-1742

• Aug. 25: West Central Water and Crops Field Day, 8 a.m., WCREEC in North Platte, https://events.unl.edu/cropwatch/2022/08/25/165581/

• Aug. 26 - Sept. 5: Nebraska State Fair, https://www.statefair.org/

York County Fair

The buildings and barns are now emptied, exhibits taken home and people are weary. But what remains of the

4-H youth award winners in Ag Hall and ID Contests at the York County Fair are the friendships, the connections re-established, the smiles, the gratitude, the pulling together, the awards given to the youth, the lessons learned. When I was in 4-H, I had no idea the amount of time that Ag Society, Extension staff, volunteers, my 4-H leaders or even my parents put into the fair. I could’ve said ‘thank you’ so much more! This was my 19th county fair on ‘the other side’ and it never ceases to amaze me the list of items to accomplish in order to ensure a successful fair. It takes many dedicated people to achieve all of this. I’m so grateful to the ag society, 4-H Council, Extension staff and board, FFA advisers, and numerous volunteers that pull together each year to pull off county fairs! As I reflect, the things that make my heart happy and make me smile are thinking about the number of wonderful people who help me in Ag Hall each year, the youth proudly wearing their medals around the fairgrounds on Thursday evening after the award’s ceremony in York County, the crop plot for ag literacy in Seward County, seeing the fairgrounds so busy in spite of the heat, watching people from across the counties reconnect, people pulling together in the midst of adversity, and the hard work that the ag society puts into the fair behind the scenes to ensure that attendees enjoy the fairs. Thank you also to all of the sponsors! Grateful to all for making the York and Seward County fairs a success!

Produce not ripening

Many have green tomatoes. My colleague, Scott Evans shared it’s due to the heat as temps over 90F prevent the plant from producing lycopene and carotene. You can bring mature green tomatoes indoors to ripen (sunlight isn’t needed) or you can wait for cooler weather for them to turn. How do you know if they are mature enough to bring indoors for ripening? Look for an off-green to a tinge of white on the shoulders of the fruit on the stem side on fruit that is the right size of for that variety. He said the same can be done for peppers that aren’t turning orange, red, or yellow. For cucumbers, fruit production declines with the heat but doesn’t impact maturity.

Spidermites

Just a reminder of this helpful article as the heat has really brought on spidermites in crops: https://go.unl.edu/9v6u. For those with gardens, spidermites are also impacting vegetable and flower plants. Symptoms include webbing and yellowish ‘stippling’ or tiny spotting on the leaves which eventually turn brown. You can take a white piece of paper and knock the leaves on it. If you see tiny insects the size of pinpoints moving, it’s most likely spidermites. Spraying plants with heavy streams of water ensuring each side of the leaf is hit helps knock them down. Proper watering (reducing drought stress) can help reduce spidermites. Those two things can drastically and naturally help with spidermites in garden settings. Insecticidal oils and some plant extract products can help. Just be sure to read the labels to ensure the product is safe for the plant you’re applying it to and never apply these products when temperatures are above 90F to avoid damage to the plant.

Irrigation

The heat is progressing plant and seed development in crops not replanted. Corn at dough needs 7.5” till maturity, 5” at beginning dent, 3.75” at ¼ milk, 2.25” at ½ milk, and 1” at ¾ milk. Soybean at beginning seed (R5) needs 6.5”, end of seed (R6) needs 3.5”, and 1.9” at leaves beginning to yellow.

Soybean Management Field Days

Soybean Management Field Days are this week (Aug. 9-12)! Last year a team of us tried an approach of more discussion with attendees and this year we’re seeking to format more parts of the field days this way. Each location will be unique to the situations that area of the state is experiencing. Join us for discussions on insects, diseases, weed management, cover crop implementation, precision ag, economics, irrigation, and biodiesel. Closest locations are Blue Hill on Aug. 9 and Central City on Aug. 10. Hope to see many at one of the locations this week! More information can be found here: https://go.unl.edu/xukf.