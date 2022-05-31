Jenny's Reesources -- Assessing plant recovery from frost

Upcoming Events
June 2: Green Cover Seeds Cover Crop Field Day, 3-5 p.m. then supper (Reg. 2:30 p.m.), 918 Road X Bladen, Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-field-day-tickets-315759564357
June 8: Diversifying with Small Ruminants, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., O'Neill, https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/diversifying-small-ruminants
June 9: Wheat Variety Tour, 6:30 p.m., Jefferson County: Knobel Seeds, https://go.unl.edu/2k8o
June 14: York County Progressive Ag Safety Day, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fairgrounds in York, RSVP: 402-362-5508
June 20: Wheat Variety Tour, 10 a.m., Gosper County: Troy tenBensel, https://go.unl.edu/2k8o
June 21: Crop Science Investigation for Youth, 4:45 p.m., jrees2@unl.edu
June 29: Weed Management Field Day, SCAL near Clay Center
Memorial Day
We are thankful today for all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, that our flag is still flying and for the freedoms we still have. May we never forget freedom isn’t free.
Frost damage
I looked at a lot of fields this past week for frost damage, particularly bean fields. A key for evaluation is making sure the hypocotyl (the portion below the stem) is still firm and not pinched in any way or soft. Then exam the cotyledon area as there is an axillary bud next to each cotyledon which can shoot new branches. The rest of the upper-most plant may die, but as long as the cotyledon area is healthy, the plant should live. I have pictures to show this at jenreesources.com and we go into more detail in a CropWatch article at: https://go.unl.edu/e3si.
There are a lot of situations with one or two rows damaged, but the damage alternates between the two. There are many situations where there’s several rows of beans missing in patchy areas of drilled or planted fields (however, it’s not the entire row in any field I’ve looked at). Some of the patchy areas of fields are between 30-65K while other portions of fields are 100K or over. Beans are incredible at compensating and they will branch to compensate for no plants in an adjacent row. I just keep wondering about damaging the yield potential already there from these early planted beans to slot more in. I realize I would leave things at a lot less population than many are comfortable with and our recommendation is to leave fields with at least 50K. One needs to consider history of weed control in these fields as well. Each decision to leave a stand or replant is an individual and field-by-field one. I still am encouraging anyone who wishes to slot some in to consider planting a strip, leaving a strip, and alternating that at least 3 times. (Or if you’re drilling beans, you may need to make a round instead of a pass). The goal is to get two combine-widths from each planted/drilled area. This at least would be a way to see for yourself if slotting the beans in made any difference for you and please let me know if you are interested in doing this! If you do slot beans in, we’d recommend going with as similar of maturity as what the original maturity was until June 15. Ultimately, I just wish you the best in the decisions you’re making.
York County Progressive Ag Safety Day
York County Progressive Ag Safety Day will be Tuesday, June 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the York County Fair Grounds in York. This is a fun-filled day of learning for school-aged children. Topics for demonstrations and discussions include: Electrical Safety, Pipeline-Gas Safety, Grain Safety, ATV/UTV Safety, Look-a-Likes, Power Tool Safety, Equipment Safety, and Internet Safety. The registration fee is $5. This safety day includes lunch, snacks, a T-shirt, and a take-home “goody” bag. Registration is due by June 7 to ensure a t-shirt and take-home bag. Please register with the York County Extension office at (402) 362-5508. Sponsors include York County Farm Bureau, York County Extension, Wilbur-Ellis, and Black Hills Energy.
Weed Management Field Day
Weed Management Field Day will be held June 29 at South Central Ag Lab near Clay Center. Growers, crop consultants and educators are encouraged to attend. The field day will include on-site demonstrations of new technology and new herbicides for corn, soybean, and sorghum. An early morning tour will focus on weed management in soybean and sorghum followed by a tour of weed management in field corn. Field experiments will provide information for weed control options with various herbicide programs.
Three Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Continuing Education Units are available in the integrated pest management category. There is no cost to attend the field day, but participants are asked to preregister at http://agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday. A brochure with more information is located at the website. The South Central Agricultural Laboratory is five miles west of the intersection of Highways 14 and 6, or 13 miles east of Hastings on Highway 6. GPS coordinates for the field day site are 40.57539, -98.13776.