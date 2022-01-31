Jenny's Reesources -- Additional February events planned

Upcoming Events
• Feb 1: South Central NE Water Conference, Ag Center, Holdrege
• Feb. 1: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Fairbury
• Feb. 1: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Extension Office, Kearney
• Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 1-3 p.m., https://wia.unl.edu/know
• Feb 2: Ag Day, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora
• Feb 2: Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference, 9 a.m., Event Center, Fairgrounds, David City
• Feb 2: Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Kearney
• Feb. 3: Pesticide Training,1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Feb. 3: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Geneva
• Feb. 4: Chemigation, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Aurora
• Feb. 4: Practical Cover Crop Mgmt: Getting started with cover crops, 10-Noon, 4-H Bldg. Fairgrounds, York, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Feb. 7: Webinar: Responses to water quality issues, 11 a.m., Register: go.unl.edu/health-water
• Feb 7: Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Fullerton
• Feb 8: Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Geneva
• Feb 8: Ag Update, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Feb 8: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Minden
• Feb. 8: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Auditorium, Nelson
• Feb. 8: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, 4-H Building, York, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Feb. 8: Chemigation, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Minden
• Feb. 8: Pesticide Training, 2 p.m., SECC Academic Excellence Bldg, Beatrice
• Feb. 9: Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m., & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Harvest Hall, Seward, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Feb. 9: Chemigation, 9:30 a.m., Community Center, Davenport
• Feb. 9: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ag Hall, Osceola
• Feb. 9: Pesticide Training, 1:30 p.m., Community Center, Davenport
Winter Programs
It’s been so great to see people at winter programs again and January just flew by! Last winter was different teaching via zoom and I’ve appreciated the interaction and discussions at meetings this year. This week sharing a few answers to questions I received and also a few additional February programs.
Weed Guides
For those who needed private applicator recertification, you were mailed a sheet of paper which shared how you can purchase a weed guide. On the paper it says that shipping is free, but I was told that’s not the case if you order it via Marketplace. In order to have free shipping, you need to mail the piece of paper with your $25 to the Pesticide Office via the address on the paper. For anyone who doesn’t need the 2022 Guide but would be ok with a 2021 Guide, please let me or your local Extension educator know and we can arrange for you to get a copy of last year’s for free.
Extension meeting updates
Just a note to please RSVP when attending Extension events as not everyone is as flexible as I’ve been! This helps for meals and also any COVID requirements.
Update on Soil Health Conference Feb. 2: There’s now a virtual option. They are not allowing walk-ins, so regardless if you plan to attend in person or virtually, you can register at: https://go.unl.edu/vn85.
Reminder of Ag Update at Fairgrounds in Aurora this week on Feb. 2 which also qualifies for UBBNRD nitrogen certification credits. Registration at 9 a.m. with program from 9:30-4 p.m. RSVP: 402-694-6174.
Also reminder of my first of a series of meetings on Practical Cover Crop Management on Feb. 4th from 10 a.m.-Noon at the 4-H building in York. This week we will hear from Keith Berns on basics of how to get started with cover crops. We will also hear from additional farmers in how they started using cover crops in their operations. RSVP to 402-362-5508.
Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty
Feb. 8 Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty is the last of the Farmers and Ranchers College meetings this winter. It will be held at the Fairgrounds in Geneva with registration at 8:45 a.m. and program from 9 a.m.-Noon. The workshop will cover cash rental rates, land values, leasing strategies, landlord/tenant communication, farm and ranch succession planning and an overview of farm programs for landowners. There’s no charge and please RSVP to 402-759-3712.
On-Farm Research Updates
Feb. 17 On-Farm Research Updates for our area will be held at the Cornerstone Event Center at the Fairgrounds in York from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (registration at 8:30). Meetings like this, to me, are the most powerful as they provide an opportunity to hear directly from the growers who conducted on-farm research. Replicated, field-scale comparisons were completed in growers’ fields, using their equipment. If it wasn’t for these growers, often, I wouldn’t have the information I do to share on the various questions asked of me. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the 2021 Research Results Update book, which contains results from on-farm research studies, including studies on products such as Xyway in-furrow fungicide, Pivot Bio PROVEN, nitrification inhibitors, and non-traditional products. Production and technology studies include ones on hydraulic downforce, soybean practices, starter fertilizer, nitrogen rates and timing, crop models for N management, and cover crop and soil health. The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. Please RSVP at: GO.UNL.EDU/2022ONFARMRESEARCH. This meeting also qualifies for UBBNRD nitrogen recertification credits.