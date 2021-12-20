Jenny's Reesources -- Additional certification trainings being offered

Joy, Comfort, Hope. Three words the Pastors at my church have been preaching on this month. I’ve been thinking about those impacted with much loss by the recent disasters of tornadoes out east and the wildfires and winds in Kansas. I’m also thinking about so many who have lost loved ones this year and the difficulty of holidays with those losses. There’s also plenty else going on in the world! All around us, people can sure use some joy, comfort, and hope right now! And thankfully, this time of year reminds us of that for those of us who celebrate Christmas; The Hope of the World came down to earth to be born to die so we can live! This Christmas may we have eyes to see those who are hurting, hands willing to help how we can, and hearts ready to share the hope within us. Have a blessed Christmas!