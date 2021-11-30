It's time to celebrate "Read a New Book Month"

Our final Christmas Craft Club dates are Monday December 6th and 13th at 5 pm. Looking for a fun, creative crafts to make? Join your friends for an enjoyable evening as you transform recycled books into holiday decorations. Take home a completed project to enjoy for the holidays.

Hey preschoolers…Do you have what it takes to be Santa’s official number one helper? Our last Story Time for 2021 is “Elf Academy”. It is being held Tuesday, December 7 at 10:30am. Mrs. B will offer instruction in craft making, cookie decorating and all things “elfish.” Join us for a holly jolly good time!

Did you know that our book sale shelf is open for browsing? The shelf is loaded with great reads. Single hard titles are available for $1.50, single soft cover books are fifty-cents, or you can choose to buy a mystery bundle of paperbacks for only $1. Magazines are always free! Help yourself anytime.

Looking for a unique event to attend? Tickets will be available soon for our annual York Uncorked on February 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Share the evening with your sweetheart...tasting fine wines and liquors plus delicious chocolates and other munchies! Advance tickets may be purchased for $25 at Grand Central, Kilgore Memorial Library and at the Chamber of Commerce office. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Must be 21 or older to attend.