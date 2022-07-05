It's Christmas in July!

We are so excited about the many wonderful gifts Kilgore Memorial Library has received recently and want to share them with you!

You have watched (and wondered about) the construction around the library. And now, we can announce what will fill the space provided by the new cement areas.

The Musical Garden on the south side of the building (main entrance) was made possible by a grant from York Public Schools Sixpence. These imaginative percussion instruments are effortlessly played and enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities or backgrounds, and allows them to connect to music. You will appreciate the beautiful tones from the harmony flowers, the rumble, thump and boom on the drums, the penetrating timber of the xylophone and much more.

This sensory garden will provide both a place to learn and play, as well as a place to unwind and restore in a peaceful surrounding. Colorful outdoor benches were provided through the generosity of First Christian Church for you to relax in comfort. Additional assistance to complete the project was provided by Boy Scout Troop #173 and the City of York. Watch for details on our open house celebration.

Rocking chairs provide a bit of nostalgia - they’re an icon of American culture and bring us back to a simpler time. Rocking is relaxing and can improve mood and reduce stress. Thanks to memorials from the families of Martha Grobe and Margery Norquest, we have included two rocking chairs in our reading area. So read and rock on!

As part of the Summer Reading Program and Anything Goes Day, the Edgerton Explorit Center educated and entertained dozens of kiddos in June with fun lessons on waves. This program was underwritten by memorials from the family of Leonard Hoskins who was a long-time supporter of the educational programs offered to youth at Kilgore.

The Summer Reading program will end soon. Thank you to all patrons who have been participating in “Oceans of Possibilities.” We have a great celebration planned! You are invited to our Summer Reading program finale on Saturday, July 16 at 1 p.m. Join Aaron Fowler and his two therapy dogs (Bella and Choco) to sing songs, play instruments and share stories. Don’t forget the prizes too.

Wrap up the month with Paperback Book Day on July 30. You just can’t get that old book smell from a kindle or tablet. There is just something nostalgic about an old paperback (also known as a softcover book). Check the Friends’ bookcase where they can be purchased for only 50 cents each or a grab bag for only $1! Either way, we know you’ll enjoy reading this summer!